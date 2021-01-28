Thursday briefing: Wicked wind chills, basketball a 'go' for Illinois schools, and Bettendorf meth arrest

Near-zero temperatures and below zero wind-chill values will start off your day with another winter storm looming on the horizon.
Here are weather details from the National Weather Service.
According to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook, "Expect a very cold start to this morning, with wind chills from around zero to 15 degrees below.
"Friday through Sunday: A winter storm system will bring a wintry mix of rain and snow, and gusty winds to the area this weekend. Accumulating snow appears likely for portions of the area.
"However, it is too early to determine amounts. Those with travel plans should monitor later forecasts."
Today will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 8 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday expect snow after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible. The high will be near 35 degrees.
Saturday night snow is likely with a low around 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Sunday look for snow before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Trending stories
Today's top news stories
There will be high school basketball in Illinois this winter — at least in some places of the state and in some form.
City officials stressed the plan does not bind the city to particular projects, but serves as a road map to consider for future city capital improvement projects, partnerships and initiatives to make the area more inviting and inclusive.
Jumer’s Casino & Hotel is set to reopen its sports bar and allow beverages on the casino floor beginning today and then expand its capacity and operating hours beginning Friday — all in accordance with the Phase 4 guidance of Restore Illinois in response to improved COVID-19 conditions in the region.
Today's top crime, courts and public safety stories
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf has filed attempted murder charges against a man who on Jan. 15 authorities say shot a Clinton County deputy who was responding to a disturbance at a home in Charlotte.
Bettendorf police early Wednesday arrested a man who authorities say was carrying just more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of between $75,852 and $118,518.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public’s assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown female who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Support Local Journalism
Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cloris Leachman, an Oscar-winner for her portrayal of a lonely housewife in “The Last Picture Show” and a comedic delight as the fearsome Frau Blücher in “Young Frankenstein” and self-absorbed neighbor Phyllis on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died. She was 94.
Check out this handy list of renewals across cable, premium channels, and streaming services.
Today's sports headlines
MILES, Iowa — His father, Gordy, coached basketball for 30 years. His older brothers played high school basketball, one for East Central and the other for Preston.
Midway through the first week of a new semester, the St. Ambrose University men’s basketball team delivered what coach Ray Shovlain described as a “textbook” performance.
By the time the Iowa basketball team steps onto the court to play 19th-ranked Illinois on Friday night in Champaign, it will have been eight days since the Hawkeyes last played a game.
Today's top videos
Top photo galleries