Thursday briefing: Wicked wind chills, basketball a 'go' for Illinois schools, and Bettendorf meth arrest
Thursday briefing: Wicked wind chills, basketball a 'go' for Illinois schools, and Bettendorf meth arrest

NWS: Snow

Near-zero temperatures and below zero wind-chill values will start off your day with another winter storm looming on the  horizon.

Here are weather details from the National Weather Service.

According to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook, "Expect a very cold start to this morning, with wind chills from around zero to 15 degrees below.

"Friday through Sunday: A winter storm system will bring a wintry mix of rain and snow, and gusty winds to the area this weekend. Accumulating snow appears likely for portions of the area.

"However, it is too early to determine amounts. Those with travel plans should monitor later forecasts."

Today will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 8 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday expect snow after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible. The high will be near 35 degrees. 

Saturday night snow is likely with a low around 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Sunday look for snow before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Jumer's expanded capacity and operating hours begin Friday

Jumer's expanded capacity and operating hours begin Friday

Jumer’s Casino & Hotel is set to reopen its sports bar and allow beverages on the casino floor beginning today and then expand its capacity and operating hours beginning Friday — all in accordance with the Phase 4 guidance of Restore Illinois in response to improved COVID-19 conditions in the region.

Oscar-winning, 'irreplaceable' Cloris Leachman dies at 94

Oscar-winning, 'irreplaceable' Cloris Leachman dies at 94

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cloris Leachman, an Oscar-winner for her portrayal of a lonely housewife in “The Last Picture Show” and a comedic delight as the fearsome Frau Blücher in “Young Frankenstein” and self-absorbed neighbor Phyllis on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died. She was 94.

Fighting Bees start fast, rout Wolves

Fighting Bees start fast, rout Wolves

Midway through the first week of a new semester, the St. Ambrose University men’s basketball team delivered what coach Ray Shovlain described as a “textbook” performance.

Photos: Cardinal Stritch Wolves at St. Ambrose men's basketball.

Photos: Remembering Cloris Leachman, 1926-2021

Photos: Molina Healthcare Dental Days

Photos: A look back at all the Iowa Hawkeyes who were on a Super Bowl roster