Thursday briefing: Wicked wind chills, basketball a 'go' for Illinois schools, and Bettendorf meth arrest

Near-zero temperatures and below zero wind-chill values will start off your day with another winter storm looming on the horizon.

Here are weather details from the National Weather Service.

According to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook, "Expect a very cold start to this morning, with wind chills from around zero to 15 degrees below.

"Friday through Sunday: A winter storm system will bring a wintry mix of rain and snow, and gusty winds to the area this weekend. Accumulating snow appears likely for portions of the area.

"However, it is too early to determine amounts. Those with travel plans should monitor later forecasts."

Today will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 8 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.