Temperatures are inching upward. After record low temperatures earlier this week, the warming trend is welcome news for many of us.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be cloudy through mid morning then gradual clearing with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 16 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 23 degrees.
Riverfront Trall closure in Bettendorf: The city of Bettendorf reports that beginning today, weather permitting, the Riverfront Trail between 12th Street and George Thuenen Drive in Bettendorf will close for about one month. Contractors will be setting steel girders and working on overhead structure for the new bridge.
At a quiet table inside Panera Bread, 4044 38th Ave. in Moline, Jim Clayton and Ed Chambers, both 59, have a Bible open between them.
After years of research, planning and fundraising, the Moline-Coal Valley School District celebrated the opening of its state-of-the art Computer Numerical Control lab with the community Wednesday.
UnityPoint Health and South Dakota-based Sanford Health's merger talks have ended.
ROCK ISLAND — School board members got a look at the proposed 2019 tax levy Tuesday and green-lit the next step in the process of the Rock Isl…
Five juveniles, including several arrested by Davenport police Nov. 5 after they were captured in a Chevrolet Cruze stolen out of Bettendorf, …
CAMBRIDGE – An Orion man has filed suit against the village of Cambridge seeking $50,000 or more in compensation for a fall he suffered in Nov…
West Side Grocery sits on the corner of the 1800 block of West Seventh Street and the 700 block of Division Street.
MOLINE — Moline junior Lylia Gomez wanted to set a personal best at last Saturday's state cross-country meet and it took her exactly one mile …
MOLINE — It was last New Year's Eve and Shane Bennett was suddenly in a new city with a new team.
ROCK ISLAND – When Xavier Holley sets his sights on an opposing quarterback, the Augustana senior defensive standout looks as if he is moving …
Jirard Khalil, a 31-year-old Californian known as "The Completionist," gets to play video games for a living. He'll talk at The Rust Belt in East Moline on Nov. 19.
A new free program at River Music Experience, Davenport, starts Saturday with a monthly roundtable for songwriters younger than 18.
ROCK ISLAND — The holiday season is bearing down on us with the speed of a Canadian Clipper, and one of the best “sparklyjollytwinkleyjingley”…
Moline High School’s principal Trista Sanders speaks during a ribbon-cutting for Moline High School’s new CNC lab Wednesday.
Guests listen to Moline principal Trista Sanders speak during a ribbon-cutting for Moline High School’s new CNC lab Wednesday.
Moline student Tim Wolf cuts the ribbon during a ceremony for the high school’s new CNC lab Wednesday. Students who take courses in the lab may qualify for one of 12 apprenticeships with local businesses in the manufacturing industry. Those who successfully complete the high school coursework will earn an introductory CNC machining certificate from Black Hawk College. Those who complete all apprenticeship competencies will be Department of Labor certified as CNC Set-Up Programmer for Milling and Turning.
Moline student Tim Wolf, right, laughs after cutting the ribbon during a ceremony for the High School’s new CNC lab Wednesday. Students who take courses in the lab may qualify for one of 12 apprenticeships with local businesses in the manufacturing industry. Those who successfully complete the high school coursework will earn an introductory CNC machining certificate from Black Hawk College. Those who complete all apprenticeship competencies will be Department of Labor certified as CNC Set-Up Programmer for Milling and Turning.
Justin Girgsby works the mill machine as he holds a cookie during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Moline High School’s new CNC lab Wednesday.
Justin Girgsby works the mill machine during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Moline High School’s new CNC lab Wednesday.
DJ Parker explains the machining simulator to Charlie and Michell Farmer during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Moline High School’s new CNC lab Wednesday. Students who take courses in the lab may qualify for one of 12 apprenticeships with local businesses in the manufacturing industry. Those who successfully complete the high school coursework will earn an introductory CNC machining certificate from Black Hawk College. Those who complete all apprenticeship competencies will be Department of Labor certified as CNC Set-Up Programmer for Milling and Turning.
A machining simulator is on display during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Moline High School’s new CNC lab Wednesday.
Patrick Pray works on the lathe machine during a ribbon-cutting for Moline High School’s CNC lab Wednesday. Students who take courses in the lab may qualify for one of 12 apprenticeships with local businesses in the manufacturing industry. Those who successfully complete the high school coursework will earn an introductory CNC machining certificate from Black Hawk College. Those who complete all apprenticeship competencies will be Department of Labor certified as CNC Set-Up Programmer for Milling and Turning.
Guests tour through the machinery during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Moline High School’s new CNC lab Wednesday. Students who take courses in the lab may qualify for one of 12 apprenticeships with local businesses in the manufacturing industry. Those who successfully complete the high school coursework will earn an introductory CNC machining certificate from Black Hawk College. Those who complete all apprenticeship competencies will be Department of Labor certified as CNC Set-Up Programmer for Milling and Turning.
