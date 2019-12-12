You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Thursday briefing: Warmer today, I-74 traffic changes, and 2 Q-C women vie for Miss America crown
View Comments
alert featured

Thursday briefing: Warmer today, I-74 traffic changes, and 2 Q-C women vie for Miss America crown

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

After a round of light snow, wind and cold things begin to warm up in the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 43 degrees. A southeast wind 10 to 20 mph will become southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy with a low around 29 degrees.

Friday will see a slight chance of drizzle after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees.

Friday night will bring a chance of drizzle and snow before 2 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

What is the Cold Moon? A guide to full moon nicknames

January: Wolf Moon
January: Wolf Moon
February: Snow Moon
February: Snow Moon
March: Worm Moon
March: Worm Moon
April: Pink Moon
April: Pink Moon
May: Flower Moon
May: Flower Moon

Photos: Snow fall in the Quad-Cities

+5 
+5 
121219-qct-qca-snowfeature-004a.JPG
+5 
+5 
121219-qct-qca-snowfeature-006a.JPG
+5 
+5 
01121219-qct-qca-snowkg-.jpg
+5 
+5 
02121219-qct-qca-snowkg-.jpg
+5 
+5 
03121219-qct-qca-snowkg-.jpg

I-74 engineers propose new traffic changes to keep project moving

Download PDF 74-pages-11-13_2-2.pdf

To keep the Interstate 74 Bridge project moving and to save time and money, project engineers say they have come up with a plan to complete construction on the I-74 lanes in Illinois between 7th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities in 2020.

Download PDF 74-pages-11-13_3-end.pdf

The proposed change for Illinois traffic in Moline is that Illinois-bound traffic would cross the current bridge and exit at either River Drive or 7th Avenue.

Download PDF 74-pages-11-13_1-1.pdf

To continue south on 74, drivers would exit at 7th Avenue and take 19th Street south to Avenue of the Cities, where they will get back on I-74.

Downtown access for northbound traffic on 19th Street will take 12th Avenue westbound to 16th Street. 

This will allow workers to begin construction on the section of the interstate from 7th Avenue to Avenue of the Cities.

The detour will add about two to three minutes of drive time from Middle Road in Bettendorf to Avenue of the Cities in Moline. However, it would allow for the expansion and construction of the interstate between 7th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities. Read more.

I-74 bridge construction

+18 
+18 
112719-qct-qc-dot-05.jpg
+18 
+18 
112719-qct-qc-dot-04.jpg
+18 
+18 
112719-qct-qc-dot-03.jpg
+18 
+18 
112719-qct-qc-dot-02.jpg
+18 
+18 
112719-qct-qc-dot-01.jpg

Today's top headlines

Top entertainment news

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Today's top images

Carson King reads to children at Friendly House

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News