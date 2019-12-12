Thursday briefing: Warmer today, I-74 traffic changes, and 2 Q-C women vie for Miss America crown

After a round of light snow, wind and cold things begin to warm up in the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 43 degrees. A southeast wind 10 to 20 mph will become southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be cloudy with a low around 29 degrees.
Friday will see a slight chance of drizzle after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees.
Friday night will bring a chance of drizzle and snow before 2 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
I-74 engineers propose new traffic changes to keep project moving
To keep the Interstate 74 Bridge project moving and to save time and money, project engineers say they have come up with a plan to complete construction on the I-74 lanes in Illinois between 7th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities in 2020.
The proposed change for Illinois traffic in Moline is that Illinois-bound traffic would cross the current bridge and exit at either River Drive or 7th Avenue.
To continue south on 74, drivers would exit at 7th Avenue and take 19th Street south to Avenue of the Cities, where they will get back on I-74.
Downtown access for northbound traffic on 19th Street will take 12th Avenue westbound to 16th Street.
This will allow workers to begin construction on the section of the interstate from 7th Avenue to Avenue of the Cities.
The detour will add about two to three minutes of drive time from Middle Road in Bettendorf to Avenue of the Cities in Moline. However, it would allow for the expansion and construction of the interstate between 7th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities. Read more.
