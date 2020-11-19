Thursday briefing: Warm and breezy, Moline man charged in fatal stabbing, and things to do

Hang on to your hats. Gusty southwest winds to 40 mph are expected today. When combined with dry conditions and unseasonably mild temperatures there exists an enhanced fire danger to brush and grass fields.

Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 43 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 35 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.