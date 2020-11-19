 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Warm and breezy, Moline man charged in fatal stabbing, and things to do
Thursday briefing: Warm and breezy, Moline man charged in fatal stabbing, and things to do

NWS: Summary

Hang on to your hats. Gusty southwest winds to 40 mph are expected today. When combined with dry conditions and unseasonably mild temperatures there exists an enhanced fire danger to brush and grass fields.

Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 43 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 35 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.

Today's top news stories

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Coronavirus claims six more lives in Quad-Cities

• Silvis municipal offices closed due to COVID-19

• Watch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker COVID-19 update

• South Rock Island Township limits entry to office

• Quad-City municipal offices have people out with COVID-19, but so far, impact is minimal

• Illinois virus cases double in 7 weeks, deaths pass 11,000

• Ezike: ‘COVID-19 is very real ... very deadly for so many’; Illinois COVID-19 death toll surpasses 11,000

• Bettendorf Schools approved to go fully virtual through Dec. 9

• Iowa Gov. Reynolds: Some youth sports may continue under new order

• Some GOP governors shift on mask mandates as hospitals fill

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

10 tips for tackling the Thanksgiving Day spread

What size turkey should I buy?
How do I thaw the turkey?
What about a fresh turkey?
How do I prepare the turkey for roasting?
When should I stuff the bird?

Today's sports headlines

Top photo galleries

Photos: River Bend Foodbank

Photos: Studio honoring world-renown calligrapher Rev. Edward Catich opens Friday

Concerned about COVID-19?

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations at record high in the Quad-Cities
Local News

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations at record high in the Quad-Cities

  • Updated

Eleven Quad-Citians died from COVID-19 last week, and hospitalizations continued to increase. Positive cases in Scott and Rock Island counties mounted as well. The two were close to 500 new cases on Thursday and topped that with 573 new cases on Friday. Rock Island ended the week with 6,396 positive cases with 115 deaths. Scott County had 7,892 cases with 56 deaths.

