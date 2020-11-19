Thursday briefing: Warm and breezy, Moline man charged in fatal stabbing, and things to do

Hang on to your hats. Gusty southwest winds to 40 mph are expected today. When combined with dry conditions and unseasonably mild temperatures there exists an enhanced fire danger to brush and grass fields.
Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 43 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 35 mph.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.
A 20-year-old Moline man on probation in Rock Island County is charged with first-degree murder after stabbing another man to death Tuesday, Moline police said.
Rock Island-Milan board members are eyeing a $16.9 million project that would include renovation and expansion of the high school and a new district building downtown to house a production kitchen, administration offices and warehouse storage.
Deere & Company will install 5G technology at its manufacturing facilities in the Quad-Cities.
• Ezike: ‘COVID-19 is very real ... very deadly for so many’; Illinois COVID-19 death toll surpasses 11,000
To those who knew him, the Rev. Edward Catich was a genius.
High school photos from 10 years ago this week.
ELDRIDGE — With the exception of pass rusher and Iowa State University recruit Joey Petersen, the North Scott High School football team did not return much experience on its defense from last season.
Basketball is life for Jordan Rice and the Rock Island High School senior made his next chapter official in a signing day ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.
