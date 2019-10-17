{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 57 degrees and a low around 40 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 66 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday night brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 50 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

• Seven day forecast

The Mississippi River is holding steady at 17.4 feet. The river is expected to drop to 17.1 feet Friday. Flood stage is 15 feet. A flood warning remains in effect until further notice.

Parts of River Drive in Davenport and Moline remain closed by floodwaters.

Area river levels

• Eastern Avenue closure in Davenport: Eastern Avenue will be closed between E. 53rd Street and Kimberly Road beginning today as part of a street re-construction project. The road is expected to re-open to head-to-head traffic in the east lanes between 43rd and 39th streets on Friday.

When work in the west lanes is complete, travel lanes and construction will flip sides.

Work is estimated to be complete by the end of November, according to Davenport's website.

Today's top headlines

Crime/courts and public safety headlines

Today's entertainment headlines

Top sports headlines

Today's photo gallery

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments