Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 57 degrees and a low around 40 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 66 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 50 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
The Mississippi River is holding steady at 17.4 feet. The river is expected to drop to 17.1 feet Friday. Flood stage is 15 feet. A flood warning remains in effect until further notice.
Parts of River Drive in Davenport and Moline remain closed by floodwaters.
: Eastern Avenue will be closed between E. 53rd Street and Kimberly Road beginning today as part of a street re-construction project. The road is expected to re-open to head-to-head traffic in the east lanes between 43rd and 39th streets on Friday. • Eastern Avenue closure in Davenport
When work in the west lanes is complete, travel lanes and construction will flip sides.
Work is estimated to be complete by the end of November, according to Davenport's website.
ROCK ISLAND — The old Kmart store in Rock Island has a new look.
At a recent gathering of international sports personnel in Barcelona, Dave Stow showed off pictures of something 4,533 miles away: the TBK Ban…
MOLINE — The hiring of an economic development director has been put on hold until a new city administrator is hired.
A Davenport man already in an Illinois prison on a drug charge faces a drug charge in Scott County after police found more than a pound of coc…
CAMBRIDGE — A Moline man appeared in Henry County Circuit Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on a forgery charge.
WHAT WE KNOW: At its Sept. 23 meeting the village board approved rehiring Terry Engle who had previously served as chief of police until Septe…
MOLINE — Whenever Brennan Hampton is on stage, he feels at home.
DAVENPORT — Two years after playing Moline's TaxSlayer Center, in March 2018, legendary rocker Alice Cooper will be at Davenport's Adler Theat…
Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spelled out his vision for America's future foreign policy to about 150 local supporters at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport, Iowa, on Wednesday. "The next president will face an enormous challenge of picking up the pieces of America’s foreign policy, salvaging our reputation, and rebuilding respect for the United States around the world." Biden said.
Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spelled out his vision for America's future foreign policy to about 150 local supporters at the RiverCenter in Davenport on Wednesday.
Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden greets local supporters at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spelled out his vision for America's future foreign policy to about 150 local supporters at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport on Wednesday. "The next president will face an enormous challenge of picking up the pieces of America’s foreign policy, salvaging our reputation, and rebuilding respect for the United States around the world." Biden said.
Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to a crowd of about 150 local supporters.
