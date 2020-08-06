Thursday briefing: Traffic alerts in Moline, Rock Island, Captain's Table set to reopen, and UT returns to school

-
Look for mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 80 degrees today. Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 67 degrees. There's a 30% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.
Traffic alert: Centennial Bridge lane closures
The southbound outside drive lane on the Centennial (Talbot) Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, and the northbound outside drive lane on the bridge will be closed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday.
Illinois Department of Transportation workers will perform a bridge inspection during those times, and the IDOT asks drivers to slow down and use caution while driving through the work zone.
• TRAFFIC REMINDER: 6th Avenue in Moline to close
Beginning today, weather permitting, 6th Avenue will close between 19th and 23rd streets in Moline for about two weeks to facilitate work on overhead I-74 structures.
The timing couldn't be better for outdoor dining.
The day will begin with a temperature check and some health-related questions.
The Downtown Davenport Partnership is hosting another drive-thru event this Saturday for downtown businesses.
Davenport police were looking for the driver of a Ford sedan late Wednesday who fled after crashing the vehicle on East 14th Street just east of Brady Street.
ALEDO — Mercer County Coroner Greg Larson has released the name of a girl killed Tuesday in a Mercer County accident.
There was a time when Pachino B. Hill made a name for himself with his fists in the squared circle.
Action-movie star talks about his latest: actioner 'Legacy of Lies'
The company is adding the word "breakfast" — instead of dinner — to encourage Americans to start their day with neon orange cheesy noodles.
High school football players transferring from one school to another has been a controversial topic for a few years.
Shannyn Vogler was a happy golfer Wednesday afternoon as she became a part of Illinois Women's Golf Association history.
Big Ten Conference football and basketball players as well as participants in nine other high-contact sports will be tested at least twice weekly under the conference-wide COVID-19 protocols announced Wednesday.
