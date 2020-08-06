You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday briefing: Traffic alerts in Moline, Rock Island, Captain's Table set to reopen, and UT returns to school
View Comments
alert featured

Thursday briefing: Traffic alerts in Moline, Rock Island, Captain's Table set to reopen, and UT returns to school

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Look for mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 80 degrees today. Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 67 degrees. There's a 30% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.

Traffic alert: Centennial Bridge lane closures

022020-qc-nws-centennialbridge-002.jpg

Lane closures will take place Thursday and Friday, Aug. 6 and 7, 2020, on the Centennial Bridge.

The southbound outside drive lane on the Centennial (Talbot) Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, and the northbound outside drive lane on the bridge will be closed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday.

Illinois Department of Transportation workers will perform a bridge inspection during those times, and the IDOT asks drivers to slow down and use caution while driving through the work zone.

Retro Thursday: Historic Centennial Bridge photos

+42 
+42 
Centennial Bridge construction
+42 
+42 
Centennial Bridge construction
+42 
+42 
Centennial Bridge construction
+42 
+42 
Toll booth
+42 
+42 
Happy 60th, Centennial Bridge
Detour

• TRAFFIC REMINDER: 6th Avenue in Moline to close

Beginning today, weather permitting, 6th Avenue will close between 19th and 23rd streets in Moline for about two weeks to facilitate work on overhead I-74 structures.

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Reynolds gets good marks in poll despite voter disagreeing with pandemic policies

• Quad-Cities COVID-19 death toll rises by 2

• Trickle of high school transfers may become a tidal wave

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

Big Ten establishes COVID testing standards

Big Ten establishes COVID testing standards

Big Ten Conference football and basketball players as well as participants in nine other high-contact sports will be tested at least twice weekly under the conference-wide COVID-19 protocols announced Wednesday.

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Davenport West holds a football camp

+20 
+20 
080520-qct-DavenportWestfb-001
+20 
+20 
080520-qct-DavenportWestfb-002
+20 
+20 
080520-qct-DavenportWestfb-003
+20 
+20 
080520-qct-DavenportWestfb-004
+20 
+20 
080520-qct-DavenportWestfb-005

Photos: Work continues on Cell 8 at the Scott County Landfill

+8 
+8 
080420-qc-nws-landfill-001
+8 
+8 
080420-qc-nws-landfill-002
+8 
+8 
080420-qc-nws-landfill-003
+8 
+8 
080420-qc-nws-landfill-004
+8 
+8 
080420-qc-nws-landfill-005
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story