Traffic alert: Moline firefighters are battling a fire this morning at a vacant building at 5th Avenue and 10th Street. Drivers should take alternate routes as portions of the roads are closed to traffic.

Here's what is shaping up on the Quad-City weather scene.

Look for mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 34 degree.

Friday will be cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clearing with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

The Mississippi River level is expected to stay around 15.4 feet into next week then fall to 15.1 feet Monday night.

Quad-City native and reigning WWE Universal Champion wrestler Seth Rollins held a fan meet and greet on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee in Davenport.

