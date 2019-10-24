Traffic alert: Moline firefighters are battling a fire this morning at a vacant building at 5th Avenue and 10th Street. Drivers should take alternate routes as portions of the roads are closed to traffic.
Here's what is shaping up on the Quad-City weather scene.
Look for mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 34 degree.
Friday will be cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clearing with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
The Mississippi River level is expected to stay around 15.4 feet into next week then fall to 15.1 feet Monday night.
ROCK ISLAND — There are few people who could spotlight great things about Rock Island better than the bright, bubbly Haley Walker and Lauren C…
SPRINGFIELD — Moline Alderman At Large Sonia Berg has been appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to serve on the Illinois Housing Development Author…
Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher wasn't on the agenda, but he was invited to the podium Wednesday at the start of a river conference in Molin…
Today's crime/courts and public safety headlines
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Morrison.
CAMBRIDGE – A woman who was arrested a year ago on October 4 entered a negotiated plea to Class 1 felony possession of cannabis and was senten…
Davenport police have arrested a suspect in one of two shootings that occurred Monday night.
ROCK ISLAND – Even if you've seen Ballet Quad Cities' steamy, sensual take on the horror classic, “Dracula,” you haven't seen this year's version.
Today's top sports headlines
MOLINE — It may be their first year of playing doubles together, but Moline tennis players Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson have put together …
ROCK ISLAND — Being a fifth-year senior athlete is very common on the major college scene. Seasons early in careers are taken off in order to …
OTTAWA — It took a few minutes to gauge the playing surface at Ottawa High School, but once the Rock Island boys' soccer team figured it out t…
Today's top photo gallery Quad-City native and reigning WWE Universal Champion wrestler Seth Rollins held a fan meet and greet on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee in Davenport.
102419-qct-qca-rollins-1.jpg
Mia Hamann, celebrates her 10th birthday by waiting in line to meet Quad-City native and reigning WWE Universal Champion wrestler Seth Rollins at Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
102419-qct-qca-rollins-2.jpg
Christian Barnes, 10, of Winfield sits in front of the sign starting the line for Quad-City native and reigning WWE Universal Champion wrestler Seth Rollins meet and greet at the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
102419-qct-qca-rollins-3.jpg
Dakota Nesbit of Durant and Bentley Smith of Silvis looks for Quad-City native and reigning WWE Universal Champion wrestler Seth Rollins at the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
102419-qct-qca-rollins-4.jpg
Super fans stand outside of Utica Ridge Hy-Vee waiting for a chance to meet the Quad-City native and reigning WWE Universal Champion wrestler Seth Rollins, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
102419-qct-qca-rollins-5.jpg
Sarah Raeder of Davenport and Dakota Nesbit of Durant yells "Burn it down!" as Quad-City native and reigning WWE Universal Champion wrestler Seth Rollins enters the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
102419-qct-qca-rollins-6.jpg
Adam Hollenbeck, left, of Durant stands for a portrait with Quad-City native and reigning WWE Universal Champion wrestler Seth Rollins on Wednesday at the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee in Davenport. See more photos from the promotional visit in a gallery at
qconline.com.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
102419-qct-qca-rollins-7.jpg
Quad-City native and reigning WWE Universal Champion wrestler Seth Rollins face on cakes during his visit to the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
102419-qct-qca-rollins-8.jpg
Chris Sparks of Bettendorf holds his son Leland, 11 on his shoulders while waiting in line to meet Quad-City native and reigning WWE Universal Champion wrestler Seth Rollins at Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
102419-qct-qca-rollins-9.jpg
Quad-City native and reigning WWE Universal Champion wrestler Seth Rollins signs autographs at the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee for his fans, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
102419-qct-qca-rollins-10.jpg
William Heager of Davenport stands for a portrait with Quad-City native and reigning WWE Universal Champion wrestler Seth Rollins at the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com