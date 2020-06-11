Thursday briefing: Sunny and breezy, Pritkzer in Moline, and use of deadly force

It's a much cooler start to the day as one might have already guessed if they had left the windows open last night. Here's your weather update from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 56 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
Flood Warnings are in effect for several area rivers. Here's the list.
• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt: The Waspi is at 10.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. No flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast. The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 12 feet Friday evening.
• Iowa River at Wapello: The Iowa is at 20.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 21 feet. No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. The Iowa is expected to rise above flood stage Friday and continue rising to 22.3 feet Saturday night. The river will fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. At 22 feet water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.
• Cedar River near Conesville: The Cedar is at 12.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. The Cedar is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue to rise to 14.4 feet Saturday. The river will fall below flood stage Tuesday. At 14.5 feet water affects residences along Iowa 22. Water affects Hoot Owl Jct. and Elder Avenue south of Iowa 22.
Gov. Pritzker: Illinois 'first in the nation' to build childcare support program with coronavirus relief funds
As the state of Illinois reopens and families return to work, some are struggling to pay for child care because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, while child care centers struggle to remain open under strict social-distancing guidelines.
A bill passed by Republicans in the Iowa Senate Wednesday that some contend would curb absentee voting is attracting national attention after record-breaking absentee voting in the June primary.
Rock Island-Milan School Board members Tuesday approved a new one-year agreement with the Rock Island Education Association, as well as salary increases for administrative and non-categorical employees.
A Tuesday night crash in Rock Island that sent a driver to Peoria for treatment happened after that driver fled a traffic stop, according to police.
Davenport Police Chief: Has never seen a choke hold like the one that killed George Floyd taught by law enforcement
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said reviewing the video of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd sickened every officer in the department.
Muscatine man faces charges of trying to sell stolen truck in Bettendorf
Rest assured, area jazz fans: the 49th annual Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival will go on this summer, just a little differently. This year, you can watch virtually from your couch, yard or anywhere else you can take a smartphone, tablet, laptop or TV.
Quad-Cities officials unveiled an 86-page document Wednesday as the master tourism plan for the bi-state region.
Two pioneers in restaurant delivery — Just Eat Takeaway.com and Grubhub — are combining in a $7.3 billion deal that will create one of the wor…
