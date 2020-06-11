You are the owner of this article.
Thursday briefing: Sunny and breezy, Pritkzer in Moline, and use of deadly force
tree falls in davenport

Tree falls at 1030 Tremont Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. smashing wooden fence, Wednesday, June.10, in Davenport.

 Gary Krambeck
NWS: Summary

It's a much cooler start to the day as one might have already guessed if they had left the windows open last night. Here's your weather update from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 56 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.

Flood Warnings are in effect for several area rivers. Here's the list.

• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt: The Waspi is at 10.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet.  No flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast. The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 12 feet Friday evening.

• Iowa River at Wapello: The Iowa is at 20.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 21 feet. No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. The Iowa is expected to rise above flood stage Friday and continue rising to 22.3 feet Saturday night. The river will fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. At 22 feet water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.

• Cedar River near Conesville:  The Cedar is at 12.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. The Cedar is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue to rise to 14.4 feet Saturday. The river will fall below flood stage Tuesday. At 14.5 feet water affects residences along Iowa 22. Water affects Hoot Owl Jct. and Elder Avenue south of Iowa 22.

CL

• COVID-19 remains a threat, especially to Quad-Cities area nursing homes

• Grassley against extension of $600 in jobless benefits

• Get the butter cow a rain check: Iowa State Fair canceled by COVID-19

• Iowa Gov. Reynolds lifts coronavirus restrictions — businesses can operate at full capacity starting Friday

• Gov. Pritzker: Illinois 'first in the nation' to build childcare support program with coronavirus relief funds

• Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz makes case for mail-in voting on Rachel Maddow Show

• The 49th annual Bix jazz fest will go on — virtually

The 49th annual Bix jazz fest will go on — virtually

Rest assured, area jazz fans: the 49th annual Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival will go on this summer, just a little differently. This year, you can watch virtually from your couch, yard or anywhere else you can take a smartphone, tablet, laptop or TV.

Today's top photo gallery: Pritzker in Moline

 

East Moline's Rust Belt on hold, but ownership still believes in its promise
East Moline's Rust Belt on hold, but ownership still believes in its promise

  • Updated

Good acts were coming with new booking manager, Kyle Peters of the Daiquiri Factory. “And he had just taken that over in February,” Tennant said. “But again we had a full calendar, Smashing Pumpkins, Upchurch and a few different ends of the genre spectrum. They were booked for (the spring)..”

Upchurch is being rescheduled, Tennant said, and Smashing Pumpkins is scheduled for Oct. 22.

He still greatly believes in his Rust Belt concept.

