Thursday briefing: Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Washington Jr. High, voter suppression claim, and IHSA plans to play ball

Keep the coats and sweaters handy, you'll need them as today will be partly sunny and cold with temperatures only reaching the mid 40s. Here are the weather details, including a Halloween forecast, from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.
Halloween Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 42 degrees and low around 25 degrees.
Woman charged with murder, held without bond in connection to Chuck E. Cheese shooting
Using goats to lure young people to vote? Not a baa-d idea, Iowa organizers say
Former Rock Island County board member accuses County Clerk Karen Kinney of voter suppression
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for October 28
A 'chance to compete' welcomed by Q-C coaches
Former Rock Island County board member Mike Steffen is accusing Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney of voter suppression after Kinney closed…
The Rock Island-Milan School District reported Wednesday that Washington Junior High has a positive COVID-19 case but will be able to stay open.
Davenport aldermen on Wednesday approved the $6.35 million sale of The Heritage, the city-owned, 120-unit low-income high-rise apartment building at 501 W. 3rd St., to an out-of-state nonprofit.
Esther Joy King, the Republican candidate for Illinois' 17th Congressional District, has released her fourth TV ad, ramping up attacks on U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, in the home stretch toward Tuesday's election.
Here's everything you need to know about the local Illinois races
Here's everything you need to know about the local Iowa races
Outlaw country singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver, who wrote songs like "Honky Tonk Heroes" and "I Been to Georgia on a Fast Train," has died at 81.
It may look different and could be filled with multiple challenges, but the Illinois High School Association’s decision to provide opportunities for high school basketball players and wrestlers during the current school year is welcomed by Quad-City area coaches.
With the belief a basketball season can safely be played in Illinois high schools, the Illinois High School Association's Board of Directors rejected revised state guidelines and on Wednesday approved proceeding with boys and girls basketball seasons as scheduled.
If there was a moment in time when Sam LaPorta realized that things were going to work out, it came during the second quarter of Iowa’s football win at Northwestern last season.
