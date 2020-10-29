 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Washington Jr. High, voter suppression claim, and IHSA plans to play ball
Thursday briefing: Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Washington Jr. High, voter suppression claim, and IHSA plans to play ball

Halloween forecast

Keep the coats and sweaters handy, you'll need them as today will be partly sunny and cold with temperatures only reaching the mid 40s. Here are the weather details, including a Halloween forecast, from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.

Halloween Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 42 degrees and low around 25 degrees.

It's coming ...

Fall back

Election 2020

More on Coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• GOP leaders ask Pritzker to justify his bar, restaurant plan

• Iowa doctors say virus spread risks overwhelming hospitals

• Rock Island's Washington Jr. High has postive COVID-19 case, will remain open

• Whitey's temporarily closes 53rd Street, Davenport, store

• Greenfield off campaign after staffers had COVID-19 contact

• Timing of COVID-19 relief may depend on election outcome, Grassley says

• Geneseo florist delivers joy to assisted living residents

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's sports news

+2
A 'chance to compete' welcomed by Q-C coaches

A 'chance to compete' welcomed by Q-C coaches

It may look different and could be filled with multiple challenges, but the Illinois High School Association’s decision to provide opportunities for high school basketball players and wrestlers during the current school year is welcomed by Quad-City area coaches.

IHSA defies governor, plans to play ball

IHSA defies governor, plans to play ball

With the belief a basketball season can safely be played in Illinois high schools, the Illinois High School Association's Board of Directors rejected revised state guidelines and on Wednesday approved proceeding with boys and girls basketball seasons as scheduled.

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Wilton sweeps West Branch during the Class 2A regional volleyball final