Thursday briefing: Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Washington Jr. High, voter suppression claim, and IHSA plans to play ball

Keep the coats and sweaters handy, you'll need them as today will be partly sunny and cold with temperatures only reaching the mid 40s. Here are the weather details, including a Halloween forecast, from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.

Halloween Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 42 degrees and low around 25 degrees.

It's coming ...