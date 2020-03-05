Thursday briefing: Strong winds, election judge shortage in Rock Island County, and skater sues Bettendorf after severing thumb

Wind, and plenty of it, is the weather word of the day. We're talking about strong winds between 25-35 mph gusting up to 50 mph.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Because of the strong winds spreading across the region today the NWS has issued a Wind Advisory for the region.

It is in effect from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. It says to expect west to northwest winds between 25 to 35 mph gusting up to 50 mph today for portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.

These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas between U.S. 30 and Interstate 80 will have an elevated risk of grassland fires this afternoon due to high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation.

A Red Flag Warning for extreme fire threat is in effect for Louisa County in Iowa and Mercer County in Illinois beginning at noon and continuing until 6 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and mild temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.