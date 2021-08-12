Thursday briefing: Storm cleanup, vaccination efforts lag, and Ya Maka My Weekend

It's another day with heat index-values topping the 100-degree mark. But things begin to cool down on Friday when temps will only hit the mid-80s.
Here's the latest details from the National Weather Service.
There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms today after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 91 degrees. Heat-index values could be as high as 101.
Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
Exactly one year and one day after the derecho, residents around the Quad-Cities woke up to tree damage and no power following another damaging storm.
The Quad Cities Chamber held its annual meeting Wednesday at Rhythm City Casino Resort.
Davenport city council members on Wednesday failed to overturn a recommendation denying a request by a Davenport congregation to build a permanent home in the woods.
A Davenport man arrested Tuesday during a drug investigation may have had hundreds of fake prescription pills made of fentanyl.
The effort to vaccinate: Genesis mandates COVID-19 vax, other efforts throughout Quad-Cities area lag
As public health departments, private health systems and long-term care facilities battle the spread of COVID-19, it is clear vaccinations to help mitigate the virus are nowhere near as popular in the Quad-Cities as they were when first released in mid-December of 2020.
Food delivery is great, but that can get expensive. PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has some food ideas that are also tasty to your budget.
EDGINGTON — Daphne Graves' role at Rockridge High School has expanded greatly this year, taking on the positions of athletic director and dean of students.
Maquoketa has voted to leave the Wamac at the conclusion of this coming school year and has applied for membership into the River Valley Conference.
A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Western Illinois baseball team, which is led by Annawan-Wethersfield pitcher and shortstop Coltin Quagliano.
