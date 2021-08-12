Thursday briefing: Storm cleanup, vaccination efforts lag, and Ya Maka My Weekend

It's another day with heat index-values topping the 100-degree mark. But things begin to cool down on Friday when temps will only hit the mid-80s.

Here's the latest details from the National Weather Service.

There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms today after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 91 degrees. Heat-index values could be as high as 101.

Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.