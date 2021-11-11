Thursday briefing: Snow, a veteran's story, and Moline approves tax decrease

A good Veterans Day Thursday to all. To veterans everywhere, thank you for your service.
A strong cold front is moving into the area bringing with it northwest winds which will gust to around 35 mph, rain and snow showers.
Yuck!
Expect showers before 8 a.m. Temperatures will hold steady at around 50 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind between 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 36 degrees. West winds around 15 mph with gust as high as 30 mph.
Snow showers are expected Friday after noon through the early evening. Accumulation of any snow will be a dusting to half inch, and only accumulate on elevated or grassy surfaces. Roads are expected to remain wet during any snow, since they are warm, and the air temperatures will be above freezing. However, some intense snow showers may occur, resulting in brief periods of low visibility in snow.
Winds Friday will gust as high as 35 mph, resulting in wind chills in the 20s.
It will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 38 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees.
Saturday night there's a chance of snow before 2 a.m., a chance of rain and snow between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of snow after 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
