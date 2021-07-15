 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Showers, Arsenal to get $58 million from Fed, and a farmers' market at Schwiebert Park
alert

Thursday briefing: Showers, Arsenal to get $58 million from Fed, and a farmers' market at Schwiebert Park

Storms

You'll need your rain gear today for the National Weather Service forecast can be summed up in one word — rain.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A NWS Hazardous Weather Statement issued this morning says "The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms south of a line from Fairfield, Iowa to Morrison, Illinois this afternoon and evening. The primary threat from thunderstorms will be damaging winds, torrential rain and an isolated tornado.

"Localized flash flooding will be possible across southeast Iowa, west central Illinois and northeast Missouri today and tonight, where there is a slight risk for excessive rainfall."

Weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today before 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 78 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 68 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Friday also will see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 64 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

• INDIANA AVENUE: Beginning today and continuing for several months, Indiana Avenue will be closed to thru traffic just east of 230th Avenue for a bridge replacement over Spencer Creek. 

Local access for residents along Indiana Avenue will remain open.

Traffic will be detoured via Middle Road, Forest Grove Drive, and Wells Ferry Road.

NOISEY CEREMONY: The noise you may hear today around 10 a.m. or so is not a blast from the past. It's cannon fire from Arsenal Island. No need to worry, it's for the RIA-JMTC change of command ceremony.

Photos: Genesis Adventures In Nursing (GAIN) Camp trauma drill

071521-qc-nws-gain-001
071521-qc-nws-gain-002
071521-qc-nws-gain-003
071521-qc-nws-gain-004
071521-qc-nws-gain-005
