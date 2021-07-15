Thursday briefing: Showers, Arsenal to get $58 million from Fed, and a farmers' market at Schwiebert Park

You'll need your rain gear today for the National Weather Service forecast can be summed up in one word — rain.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A NWS Hazardous Weather Statement issued this morning says "The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms south of a line from Fairfield, Iowa to Morrison, Illinois this afternoon and evening. The primary threat from thunderstorms will be damaging winds, torrential rain and an isolated tornado.
"Localized flash flooding will be possible across southeast Iowa, west central Illinois and northeast Missouri today and tonight, where there is a slight risk for excessive rainfall."
Showers and thunderstorms are likely today before 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 78 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 68 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Friday also will see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 64 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
• INDIANA AVENUE: Beginning today and continuing for several months, Indiana Avenue will be closed to thru traffic just east of 230th Avenue for a bridge replacement over Spencer Creek.
Local access for residents along Indiana Avenue will remain open.
Traffic will be detoured via Middle Road, Forest Grove Drive, and Wells Ferry Road.
• NOISEY CEREMONY: The noise you may hear today around 10 a.m. or so is not a blast from the past. It's cannon fire from Arsenal Island. No need to worry, it's for the RIA-JMTC change of command ceremony.
Trending stories
Today's top news headlines
WHAT WE KNOW: Rangers at Colona's Scott Family Park are there to see that rules are maintained.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, announced a total of $58 million is included in the bill that would bolster manufacturing at the Rock Island Arsenal's Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center (JMTC). Bustos is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, the committee that authorizes government spending.
Child Watch runs from 6 a.m. to noon July 24, the day of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 at the R. Richard Bittner YMCA, 630 E. 4th St., and is for children ages 2 to 12 and will include a number of age-appropriate activities.
Crime, courts and public safety news
MUSCATINE — Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess reported at least two people died Wednesday after a private airplane they were on crashed in rural Muscatine County.
Judge hearing more evidence in Mollie Tibbetts murder. Prosecution: Defense just on ‘fishing expedition’
A judge said Wednesday he’ll delay sentencing the man convicted of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018 after defense attorneys asserted authorities withheld information about investigations into a nearby sex trafficking ring the lawyers say could have been involved in the fatal stabbing.
Bond was reduced Tuesday for a Moline woman charged with vehicular homicide in relation to a fatal September crash in Davenport.Jasmin A. Matthews, 26, was arrested on June 21 and was being held in the Scott County jail on a $50,000 bond. The bond was reduced Tuesday to $5,000 by Judge Mark D. Cleve.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
The QC Farmers' Market is transitioning from online sales to an in-person market, starting Aug. 7 in the west parking lot of Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 1701 First Ave., Rock Island. The farmers' market will run from 8 a.m.-noon.
"Saturday Night Fever" will premiere July 16 and run through Sept. 11 at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse.
Today's top sports headlines
Looking for every way possible to improve, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras is spending time with his teammates and a QB coach this summer.
Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard always thought he’d have to cap football season ticket sales at about 47,000.
A reunion with Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman at Kentucky will not happen, according to The Athletic's Kyle Tucker. He reported that Cockburn's recruitment is now a two-horse race between Illinois and Florida State.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries