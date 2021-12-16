 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Shots fired in Rock Island, a local COVID warning, and parishes help Afghan families resettle in the Quad-Cities
Thursday briefing: Shots fired in Rock Island, a local COVID warning, and parishes help Afghan families resettle in the Quad-Cities

Last night was quite a windy end to a record-breaking day for sunshine and high temperatures.

Some people are waking up to no power this morning. At one time some 7,700 MidAmerican Energy customers in the Quad-City region were without power last night. This morning about 400 customers remain without power as workers continue to do their jobs.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny and breezy with a steady temperature around 38 degrees. West winds between 10 to 20 mph with produce gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 26 degrees. West winds of 5 to 10 mph will become light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday brings increasing clouds with a high near 40 degrees.

Friday night will see a slight chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m. then a slight chance of snow between 9 p.m. and midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker shoots down rumors of interest in a 2024 presidential campaign if President Joe Biden opts not to run for a second term. "I want to be governor of Illinois," Pritzker said. "I want to continue to be governor of Illinois. I'm doing the job that I love."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the selection of a proposer for the sale of the James R. Thompson Center. The state would receive $70 million for the property, and would in turn purchase and occupy roughly 425,000 square feet, the governor's office said.

