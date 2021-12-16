Thursday briefing: Shots fired in Rock Island, a local COVID warning, and parishes help Afghan families resettle in the Quad-Cities

Last night was quite a windy end to a record-breaking day for sunshine and high temperatures.
Some people are waking up to no power this morning. At one time some 7,700 MidAmerican Energy customers in the Quad-City region were without power last night. This morning about 400 customers remain without power as workers continue to do their jobs.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny and breezy with a steady temperature around 38 degrees. West winds between 10 to 20 mph with produce gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 26 degrees. West winds of 5 to 10 mph will become light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday brings increasing clouds with a high near 40 degrees.
Friday night will see a slight chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m. then a slight chance of snow between 9 p.m. and midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Today's top news headlines
Increasing incidents of fights, outbursts and violence in schools has resulted in two Illinois legislators advocating for pushing school districts to comply with 2019 legislation requiring threat assessment protocols.
The medical directors of Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health Trinity marked the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccinations with desperate pleas for people to vaccinate as local ICUs become overcrowded.
'It should be like welcoming our veterans': Quad-City parishes rally to help Afghan families who aided U.S. forces
Quad-Cities World Relief expects to resettle 175 Afghans by mid-February after American troops withdrew from Afghanistan earlier this year and the Taliban overthrew the nation's government in Kabul.
Crime, courts and public safety news
There were extra police officers at Davenport Central High School Wednesday after authorities received a tip about a possible threat against the school.
Rock Island Police are investigating a shots fired incident in the 1000 block of 20th Street.
Registered sex offender caught in federal online sting in Nov. 2020 sentenced to 22 years in federal prison
A West Liberty, Iowa, man and registered sex offender who was on lifetime supervised release for a 2007 federal sex conviction, was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in federal prison after he was caught in a federal online sting in November of 2020 trying to meet a minor girl for sex.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
The taps are installed, the bar has been built and the furniture has arrived inside Pour Bros., a pour-it-yourself tap room located in the former O'Rourke building at 1209 4th Ave., on the edge of downtown Moline.
Different pop-up bars will be open through December.
Did you know there's a TV show set in the Quad-Cities? Not only that, "The Now" also features the tree in Shane Brown's front yard.
Today's top sports headlines
Amarion Nimmers has already made a name for himself as one of the best high school players in the area, but he isn’t playing for himself. He is playing for his Mom.
Assumption senior wrestler Allen Catour, off to an 11-0 start this season, is this week's Iowa Pacesetter.
A willingness to run the entire race benefitted the Iowa football program Wednesday.
