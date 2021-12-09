Thursday briefing: Shooting near Centennial Bridge, Whitey's sundae marks bridge opening, and Moline eases gaming restrictions

Our old friend Wintry Mix is making a return to remote parts of the greater Quad-City region this morning. A mixture of light freezing rain and sleet is possible during the morning commute in this area. While temperatures will slowly climb above freezing, pavement temperatures will be cold enough to allow patchy icing or slick spots to develop.
Accumulating snow is possible Friday night along and west of a Dubuque to Iowa City line. At this time, any accumulations are anticipated to be light but confidence is low due to uncertainties in the exact track of the storm system. Some light accumulating snow will then be possible across much of the central and northern Outlook area on Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Here are the weather details for the Quad-City metro area.
Today there's a 30% chance of rain before 8 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 45 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will become west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight's low will be around 29 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Friday rain is likely after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 43 degrees. East winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
The rain chances continue into Friday night with rain before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a low around 31 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
