Thursday briefing: Shooting in Davenport park, Q-C teacher faces sex charges, and plenty of rain

We're looking at a bumpy weather road today with thunderstorms and cooler temps. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will see a slight chance of showers before 10 a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. The high will be near 68 degrees. East winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 47 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday brings a 50% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 41 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Trending headlines
Davenport teacher faces military charges related to sex assault of a minor
Father of 14-year-old shot in Davenport over the weekend speaks out about how the shooting has affected his family
Davenport man wins InstaPlay Lottery jackpot
Watch Now: Video of Iowa man taking his calf to Dairy Queen goes viral
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for May 26
Today's top news headlines
New COVID-19 infections have steadily declined across the Quad-Cities for the better part of the past two weeks — but the numbers in one county reached a new, and welcomed, low Wednesday.
Thomson Federal Prison in crisis mode: staff shortages contribute to low morale, exhaustion and high turnover
Staffing shortages have put the United States Penitentiary (USP) Thomson in crisis mode, leading to exhaustion and low morale among correctional officers and an increase in safety concerns and deaths among prisoners, according to prison and elected officials, who are calling on the U.S. government to address the problems immediately.
A Davenport teacher is on unpaid suspension and is facing U.S. Army charges related to child-sexual assault offenses.
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
DAVENPORT — The man on trial for the 2018 abduction and stabbing death of a University of Iowa student claimed for the first time Wednesday that two masked men were responsible for the crime but forced him to take part at gunpoint.
Father of 14-year-old shot in Davenport over the weekend speaks out about how the shooting has affected his family
The father of a 14-year-old who was shot in Davenport on Saturday said the incident has changed the way all four of his sons see the world around them.
A Davenport man was arrested on drug and theft charges Tuesday, and later charged with assault on a police officer after reportedly kicking an officer from the back of the squad car.
Entertainment, lifestyle news
Hot dogs are a summer cookout staple. If you’re in charge of the shopping, here are nutrition guidelines and key terms to keep in mind to pick franks that are reasonably healthy and tasty.
Today's top sports stories
Aylah Jones put together an impressive four-game stretch last week for the Erie-Prophetstown softball team.
The Pleasant Valley High School boys soccer team qualified for the state tournament for the first time in program history Wednesday.
For years, mid-major college basketball programs have been scheduling early-season games with big-time programs for no other reason than to pad their pocketbooks.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rick Rector
Online content producer
Morning online guy.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.