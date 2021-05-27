 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Shooting in Davenport park, Q-C teacher faces sex charges, and plenty of rain
Thursday briefing: Shooting in Davenport park, Q-C teacher faces sex charges, and plenty of rain

We're looking at a bumpy weather road today with thunderstorms and cooler temps. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will see a slight chance of showers before 10 a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. The high will be near 68 degrees. East winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 47 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday brings a 50% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 41 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

What to look for in the healthiest hot dogs

What to look for in the healthiest hot dogs

Hot dogs are a summer cookout staple. If you’re in charge of the shopping, here are nutrition guidelines and key terms to keep in mind to pick franks that are reasonably healthy and tasty.

Davenport Police investigating a shooting at Marquette Park break up a fight at the scene. 

Warning: Graphic language: Davenport police break off from shooting investigation at Marquette Park to break up fight at the scene.

One person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night at Davenport's Marquette Park.

Illinois lawmakers are having additional meetings Wednesday on redistricting state House and Senate boundaries. State government reporter Brenden Moore and Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates discuss the latest.

Watch Now: Davenport police investigate shooting at Marquette Park on Wednesday

