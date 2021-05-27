Thursday briefing: Shooting in Davenport park, Q-C teacher faces sex charges, and plenty of rain

We're looking at a bumpy weather road today with thunderstorms and cooler temps. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will see a slight chance of showers before 10 a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. The high will be near 68 degrees. East winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 47 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday brings a 50% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 41 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.