Thursday briefing: 1 seriously injured in 4-wheeler crash, 1st positive at Arsenal, and grading our social distancing
Thursday briefing: 1 seriously injured in 4-wheeler crash, 1st positive at Arsenal, and grading our social distancing

NWS: Summary

Let's get to the latest headlines on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities by starting off with the forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Wet

If you must venture out this morning be alert to patchy fog before 11 a.m.

Showers are likely after 5 p.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 53 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight showers are likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 40 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday showers are likely after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 56 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday night showers are likely with thunderstorms possible after 2 a.m. The low will be around 50 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

NWS: Rivers

Several area rivers, including the Mississippi River, are at or near flood stage and are cresting.

• Area river levels

• With snow pack mostly gone, the forecast of a wet spring keeps eyes on river stages

Today's top new headlines

The latest on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

Coronavirus

• Column: COVID-19 in Q-C getting worse, but not real fast (yet)

• Despite additional cases, Quad-Cities health officials salute progress

• Rock Island County earns "B" grade for social distancing. Scott County gets an "F."

• Scott County Jail released 50 inmates in last 10 days as part of COVID-19 precautions

• Feds label Arconic as 'essential critical infrastructure'

• COVID-19 pandemic leads to closures and creativity in City of Davenport

• Trump approves disaster aid for Iowa

• 2 more positive cases reported in Scott County

• First positive COVID-19 case at Rock Island Arsenal

• During pandemic, structure is best for those with intellectual disabilities

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Sherrard seniors pick up their caps and gowns

