Thursday briefing: 1 seriously injured in 4-wheeler crash, 1st positive at Arsenal, and grading our social distancing

Let's get to the latest headlines on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities by starting off with the forecast from the National Weather Service.
If you must venture out this morning be alert to patchy fog before 11 a.m.
Showers are likely after 5 p.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 53 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight showers are likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 40 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday showers are likely after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 56 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night showers are likely with thunderstorms possible after 2 a.m. The low will be around 50 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Several area rivers, including the Mississippi River, are at or near flood stage and are cresting.
Related reading
Trending headlines
Today's top new headlines
Numerous Hope Creek Care Center employees will receive bonuses to stay on until the facility transfers ownership to Aperion Care Inc.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries after the 4-wheeler the person was riding on slammed into a pole Wednesday.
Davenport police are investigating a rolling shootout between people two vehicles traveling in the 4200 block of Northwest Boulevard.
The latest on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
Dreaming of sunny days and outdoor concerts? Mark your calendars: The Galva Arts Council has announced the lineup for the third annual Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, which begins May 31.
Photo galleries
Sherrard seniors pick up their caps and gowns
032520-qc-nws-sherrardgrads-001
032520-qc-nws-sherrardgrads-002
032520-qc-nws-sherrardgrads-003
032520-qc-nws-sherrardgrads-004
032520-qc-nws-sherrardgrads-005
032520-qc-nws-sherrardgrads-006
032520-qc-nws-sherrardgrads-007
032520-qc-nws-sherrardgrads-008
032520-qc-nws-sherrardgrads-009
032520-qc-nws-sherrardgrads-011
032520-qc-nws-sherrardgrads-012
032520-qc-nws-sherrardgrads-013
032520-qc-nws-sherrardgrads-014
032520-qc-nws-sherrardgrads-015
032520-qc-nws-sherrardgrads-016
032520-qc-nws-sherrardgrads-017
032520-qc-nws-sherrardgrads-018
032520-qc-nws-sherrardgrads-019
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.