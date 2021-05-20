Thursday briefing: Scattered showers, eviction prevention, and things to do this weekend

First, the good news: Temperatures will climb into the 80s today. The bad? More rain is in the forecast.

Here's the weather details from the National Weather Service.

There's a chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible today after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight there is a slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.

Today's top news headlines

+2 Rock Island County partners with agencies to prevent evictions as moratorium ends this summer Project NOW, Prairie State Legal Services, Salvation Army, the 14th Judicial Circuit of Rock Island County and the Rock Island County Bar Association have partnered together to help with mediation services and provide funds to landlords on behalf of tenants who need financial help, preventing evictions and making sure landlords are paid.

+14 Boyfriend denies role in Iowa college student's 2018 slaying IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The boyfriend of a University of Iowa student testified Wednesday that he had nothing to do with her 2018 abduction and…

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Rock Island police investigate shooting incident A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday, but Rock Island Police are still trying to determine where the incident occurred.

Davenport man pleads not guilty to eluding after reportedly leading officers on high speed chase A Davenport man pleaded not guilty to eluding after allegedly driving 90 mph in a 35 mph zone in an attempt to escape police.

Clinton County man faces multiple sex abuse charges A Clinton County man is accused of sexually abusing two girls for at least seven years each.

Entertainment, lifestyle headlines

+3 Bettendorf's historic Forest Grove School opening for Saturday tours Forest Grove School No. 5, a restored one-room schoolhouse from 1873, will open to the public beginning Saturday.

Today's top sports headlines

+2 UT sticks to the basics, rallies past Moline Jordan Ledford allows two hits, UT rallies late to beat Moline

Johnson, Moline rally for Big 6 softball win over UT Winners of four in a row coming into Wednesday's Western Big 6 Conference softball matchup against Moline, the United Township High School softball team was just five outs away from extending its winning streak.

Illinois Pacesetter: Rocks' Pannell producing at elite level Rock Island junior shortstop Taylor Pannell, this week’s Illinois Pacesetter, continues to work at improving every facet of her game as one of the top-ranked players in her class.