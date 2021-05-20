 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Scattered showers, eviction prevention, and things to do this weekend
NWS: Forecast

First, the good news: Temperatures will climb into the 80s today. The bad? More rain is in the forecast.

Here's the weather details from the National Weather Service.

There's a chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible today after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight there is a slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced the release of a six-year, $20.7 billion construction plan to improve roads and bridges throughout the state.

Video evidence, DNA analysis and a partial confession will be critical to proving a farm laborer stabbed a University of Iowa student to death while she was out for a run in 2018, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday.

Three killed including 1-year-old girl in I-80 crash
Three killed including 1-year-old girl in I-80 crash

Three people died Thursday, including a 1-year-old girl, after the Ford Mustang in which they were riding crashed into the back of a semitractor- trailer that had slowed or stopped for traffic on Interstate 80, the Illinois State Police said in a news release issued Friday.

