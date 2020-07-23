You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Thursday briefing: Reward increased in missing girl case, new I-74 detour, and RI County stops short of mask mandate
View Comments
alert featured

Thursday briefing: Reward increased in missing girl case, new I-74 detour, and RI County stops short of mask mandate

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

You're waking up to a cooler start to your day. But it won't last long. The heat returns this weekend, just in time for the virtual Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Here are the non-virtual weather details from the National Weather Service.

Heat

Today will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.

Construction will alter some I-74 traffic in Iowa

detour

Traffic patterns along Interstate 74 in Bettendorf are scheduled to change as reconstruction continues next week.

Beginning Monday, July 27, contractors will begin work on the Illinois-bound lanes of the interstate. As a result, the last eastbound Iowa exit (Exit 4: Grant Street/U.S. 67) will be closed.

Illinois-bound traffic will be shifted just south of Middle Road to the newly constructed westbound lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes and continue on the existing Mississippi River bridge.

Instead of using Exit 4, motorists headed to Bettendorf or Davenport will need to exit at Middle Road (Exit 3) and take southbound Kimberly Road.

Eastbound I-74 on-ramps at Middle Road, Grant Street and State Street will remain open.

The traffic change is expected to continue through late 2020.

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Wisconsin man arrested for attempt to rob person of backpack

Wisconsin man arrested for attempt to rob person of backpack

A Baraboo, Wisconsin, man on supervised release after pleading guilty to several domestic abuse-related charges in that state in May of 2019, has been arrested by Bettendorf police on charges related to an attempted strong-armed robbery that occurred Sunday.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Grassley welcomes Trump’s resumption of COVID-19 briefings

• Outbreak at Iowa pork plant was larger than state reported

• Almost half of Iowa casinos requiring face masks

• Genesis Health Systems wants kids to create face covering designs

• Iowa Sen. Ernst’s legislation would offer tax breaks to essential workers

Entertainment and lifestyle news

Quad-City Music Guild cancels winter show

Quad-City Music Guild cancels winter show

Quad City Music Guild’s board of directors has decided to cancel its December production Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” to protect its patrons and participants from COVID-19 while complying with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s Reopening Plan, according to its website.

Today's sports headlines

+5
Giants Alyssa Nakken proved herself ready to coach on field

Giants Alyssa Nakken proved herself ready to coach on field

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken and Antoan Richardson took a walk to have a candid heart-to-heart chat, making their way around a back field at Scottsdale Stadium for close to 45 minutes one March day just before baseball got shut down by the coronavirus.

Today's photo galleries: Prep baseball

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No school resource officers for Rock Island-Milan schools
Education

No school resource officers for Rock Island-Milan schools

  • Updated

School officials said they were reviewing their next steps following a Friday announcement by the Rock Island Police Department that the Rock Island-Milan School District’s two school resource officer positions will go unfilled for the 2020-2021 school year because of a shortage of officers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News