Thursday briefing: Reward increased in missing girl case, new I-74 detour, and RI County stops short of mask mandate

You're waking up to a cooler start to your day. But it won't last long. The heat returns this weekend, just in time for the virtual Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Here are the non-virtual weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.

Construction will alter some I-74 traffic in Iowa

Traffic patterns along Interstate 74 in Bettendorf are scheduled to change as reconstruction continues next week.

Beginning Monday, July 27, contractors will begin work on the Illinois-bound lanes of the interstate. As a result, the last eastbound Iowa exit (Exit 4: Grant Street/U.S. 67) will be closed.

Illinois-bound traffic will be shifted just south of Middle Road to the newly constructed westbound lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes and continue on the existing Mississippi River bridge.