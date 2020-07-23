Thursday briefing: Reward increased in missing girl case, new I-74 detour, and RI County stops short of mask mandate

You're waking up to a cooler start to your day. But it won't last long. The heat returns this weekend, just in time for the virtual Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Here are the non-virtual weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
Construction will alter some I-74 traffic in Iowa
Traffic patterns along Interstate 74 in Bettendorf are scheduled to change as reconstruction continues next week.
Beginning Monday, July 27, contractors will begin work on the Illinois-bound lanes of the interstate. As a result, the last eastbound Iowa exit (Exit 4: Grant Street/U.S. 67) will be closed.
Illinois-bound traffic will be shifted just south of Middle Road to the newly constructed westbound lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes and continue on the existing Mississippi River bridge.
Instead of using Exit 4, motorists headed to Bettendorf or Davenport will need to exit at Middle Road (Exit 3) and take southbound Kimberly Road.
Eastbound I-74 on-ramps at Middle Road, Grant Street and State Street will remain open.
The traffic change is expected to continue through late 2020.
Watch now: WARNING -- GRAPHIC CONTENT Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr. Facebook post
Cedar County Sheriff's officials ask for help in finding car that left scene of homicide
Rock Island County stops short of mask mandate
Alvin Spencer
Wednesday briefing: County encouraging vote by mail, Deere cancels layoff, and Dr. Katz 'pessimistic' about August return to school
The reward for a break in the investigation of the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell is now $10,000.
People in Rock Island County are being asked to wear face coverings as coronavirus numbers continue to climb.
On paper, the East Moline City Council passed two ordinances that seem pretty ho-hum Monday night. But a closer look reveals both could cost the city some money while also benefiting it in the long run.
A Davenport man has been sentenced to 110 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge of arson-attempted arson.
One person is dead after a train struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Morrison, Ill.
A Baraboo, Wisconsin, man on supervised release after pleading guilty to several domestic abuse-related charges in that state in May of 2019, has been arrested by Bettendorf police on charges related to an attempted strong-armed robbery that occurred Sunday.
Quad City Music Guild’s board of directors has decided to cancel its December production Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” to protect its patrons and participants from COVID-19 while complying with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s Reopening Plan, according to its website.
The annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees has joined the long list of treasured Quad-City traditions that will not be held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patches Breed has a special connection with the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
NORTH LIBERTY — Iowa City Liberty had the top seed, home field and everybody available on its staff to pitch Wednesday night.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken and Antoan Richardson took a walk to have a candid heart-to-heart chat, making their way around a back field at Scottsdale Stadium for close to 45 minutes one March day just before baseball got shut down by the coronavirus.
