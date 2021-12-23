 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Remains found along Mississippi River, Rock Island County auditors cleared in theft, and COVID tests hard to come by
Thursday briefing: Remains found along Mississippi River, Rock Island County auditors cleared in theft, and COVID tests hard to come by

NWS

If you're hitting the highways today, as many of us are, be careful out there and use some basic common sense. 

Related reading: Traveling for the holidays? Iowa experts offer advice for holiday gatherings amid COVID surge

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS1

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday night will see patchy fog and a 40% chance of rain after midnight. Otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy with a low around 37 degrees.

NWS2

Christmas Day will be partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.

Sunday brings a 40% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

People are face a troubling issue as the omicron variant quickly spreads across the U.S.

Historic photos: Lock & Dam 15 construction in the 1930s

miss.riverlockno.15vol.11
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1102
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1118
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1121
Historic photos: Building the I-80 Bridge

19640710
19641214
19641214
19641214
Historic photos: Village of East Davenport fire of 1901

Village of East Davenport Fire
Village of East Davenport Fire
Village of East Davenport Fire
Village of East Davenport Fire
