Thursday briefing: Remains found along Mississippi River, Rock Island County auditors cleared in theft, and COVID tests hard to come by

If you're hitting the highways today, as many of us are, be careful out there and use some basic common sense.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night will see patchy fog and a 40% chance of rain after midnight. Otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy with a low around 37 degrees.
Christmas Day will be partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.
Sunday brings a 40% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
Rock Island County auditor and chief deputy auditor cleared by forensic audit after theft of $115,000
Rock Island County Auditor April Palmer and Chief Deputy Auditor Amanda VanDaele have been cleared of any collusion or prior knowledge related to the theft of more than $115,000 through an email scam targeting the auditor's office in June.
Alleman High School will hire Mike Tracey as interim athletic director and Jerry Burkhead will return as head coach of the Pioneers’ baseball team, according to school officials.
JOHNSTON — Once the process is completed, it’s likely more than 1,000 refugees from Afghanistan will have been resettled in Iowa, according to a state refugee services worker.
Hikers along the Mississippi River near Andalusia came across what appeared to be skeletal human remains Wednesday, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department said.
Rock Island Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Wednesday.
Two people suffered minor injuries Wednesday in a head-on collision in the 900 block of East River Drive, just east of Tremont Avenue, Davenport Police said.
In teaching school children about nature, Chuck Wester knew he had struck a connection when he received thank-you notes from kids saying they couldn’t wait to tell their parents or grandparents what they had learned.
DES MOINES — While Iowans are gathering with loved ones and friends for the holidays, the state — like so many others in the nation — is experiencing yet another surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Pickle wraps ranked 41st in America's favorite holiday foods, and potato pancakes ranked 30th.
This week's Illinois Pacesetter is Geneseo freshman wrestler Zachary Montez. He is off to an 18-2 start, including a win over last year's IWCOA state champion last weekend.
This week's Iowa Pacesetter is Caden Kirkman. The 6-foot-8 junior is a significant reason Wilton is off to a 7-1 start this winter.
For the first 10 minutes or so of the second half Wednesday night, Augustana College men’s basketball coach Tom Jessee said he saw glimpses of the team he had hoped to see all year.
