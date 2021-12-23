Thursday briefing: Remains found along Mississippi River, Rock Island County auditors cleared in theft, and COVID tests hard to come by

If you're hitting the highways today, as many of us are, be careful out there and use some basic common sense.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday night will see patchy fog and a 40% chance of rain after midnight. Otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy with a low around 37 degrees.

Christmas Day will be partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.