Thursday briefing: Record warmth, a video trip down I-74, Christmas at the zoo, and favorite images from 2019
Thursday briefing: Record warmth, a video trip down I-74, Christmas at the zoo, and favorite images from 2019

Weather

Quad-Citians enjoyed a balmy Christmas Day in spring-like temperatures so warm it set a record.

 LINDA COOK,

Did you enjoy your recording-setting warm Christmas? It was a beaut.  

Record

Here's what Mother Nature has in store for us today in the Quad-Cities, according to those in the know at the National Weather Service.

Summary

We're starting off the morning with temps in the mid-50s, but those will fall to around 43 degrees by 5 p.m. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will become west in the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. 

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 34 degrees. There's a 50% chance of overnight rain. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Today's top headlines

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

UPDATE: Rock Island County Jail inmate died of bleeding on his brain
UPDATE: Rock Island County Jail inmate died of bleeding on his brain
Collision of squad car, bike ends chase in Davenport
Collision of squad car, bike ends chase in Davenport
Man accused of exposing himself to a child in Rock Island County
Man accused of exposing himself to a child in Rock Island County
Man charged after secretly making video of himself and woman having sex
Man charged after secretly making video of himself and woman having sex
Davenport woman facing sexual abuse charge
Davenport woman facing sexual abuse charge

Lifestyle, entertainment news

Top sports headlines

Today's top photo galleries

