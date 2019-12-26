Thursday briefing: Record warmth, a video trip down I-74, Christmas at the zoo, and favorite images from 2019

Did you enjoy your recording-setting warm Christmas? It was a beaut.
Here's what Mother Nature has in store for us today in the Quad-Cities, according to those in the know at the National Weather Service.
We're starting off the morning with temps in the mid-50s, but those will fall to around 43 degrees by 5 p.m. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will become west in the afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 29 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 34 degrees. There's a 50% chance of overnight rain. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
