Rain, wind and tumbling temperatures will highlight our day. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible around the Quad-City region until around mid morning. Lightning will be the primary threat. Strong gusty winds can be expected through the day. The greatest threat will be early this morning, when winds may gusts as high as 45 mph from the south.
For the Q-C proper there's a chance of rain before 9 a.m., then showers are likely between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy, with a temperature rising to near 56 degrees by 9 a.m., then falling to around 42 degrees during the remainder of the day. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 24 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph, will gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.
• I-74 update: Westbound on-ramp in downtown Bettendorf to open
The new Iowa-bound (westbound) Interstate 74 on-ramp in downtown Bettendorf is expected to be completed this week. Motorists must take the new ramp at Grant St/US 67 instead of taking the existing ramp at 14th Street.
• Beginning today, weather permitting, drivers will be directed to take the new I-74 on-ramp located just west of 14th Street to continue west on I-74 toward Middle Road. The existing ramp at 14th Street will be permanently closed. This traffic configuration will remain in place until the new Iowa-bound river bridge is complete.
• Also beginning on today, weather permitting, 14th Street will be permanently closed between Grant Street/U.S. 67 and Mississippi Boulevard to allow the Iowa DOT to reconfigure the I-74 interchange in Bettendorf.
• To get to 14th Street, drivers can take Grant Street/U.S. 67 to northbound 12th Street/Kimberly Road to Mississippi Boulevard or take 16th Street to Mississippi Boulevard to 14th Street.
Even as the lead contractor on the new Interstate 74 bridge says the steel arches are "not constructible," work continues.
ROCK ISLAND -- Republican Rock Island County state's attorney candidate Eric Reyes appeared in Rock Island County court Wednesday morning for …
The building beat goes on. Developers recently have approached the city of Davenport with plans that, if realized, would add 506 market rate apartments to the downtown at an estimated cost of $61.8 million. And there's another already in the works for 60 units, boosting the grand total to 566 units, a $69.8 million investment.
COAL VALLEY — A lively discussion ensued at the Coal Valley Village board meeting Wednesday night after the first reading of an amendment to a…
Courts, crime and public safety news
A violent, audacious escape from a juvenile detention center 54 miles away grabbed media attention in Davenport last week.
Six people associated with a Moline used auto dealership are facing numerous federal fraud charges that include the use of straw purchasers an…
Damar Hampton joked with his “clients” Tuesday morning when they didn’t make it to interviews on time.
DAVENPORT — This weekend's opening of the massive winter wonderland that's Festival of Trees, is just a single silvery strand in the holiday s…
DAVENPORT — Honoring the city's German heritage, the second annual Quad-Cities Christkindlmarkt will be held Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8…
KONE is breaking tradition this year. For years the Moline business has topped its office with an artificial tree to usher in the holiday season.
Today's top sports headlines
ROCK ISLAND — Solid shooting was the key to the Augustana men's basketball team getting off to a great start in Wednesday's non-conference gam…
Karli Stineman was the primary ball-handler for the Mercer County girls basketball team last season and often would have to create her own shot.
MOLINE — There has been no such thing as a sophomore slump on the Moline girls swim team this season, and Sophie Greko has set another example…
Mayor of Davenport Frank Klipsch speaks during the briefing on the second annual Christkindlmarkt and the joint visit by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Davenport.
Grace Bjustrom dressed as Christkind speaks during the briefing on the second annual Christkindlmarkt and the joint visit by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Davenport.
Grace Bjustrom dressed as Christkind speaks during the briefing on the second annual Christkindlmarkt and the joint visit by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Davenport.
Lorrie Beaman, executive director of Freight House Farmers Market, speaks during the briefing on the second annual Christkindlmarkt and the joint visit by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Davenport.
Melvin Grimes, executive director of Churches United, speaks during a media briefing on Davenport's upcoming Christkindlmarkt while Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch looks on.
Mayor of Davenport Frank Klipsch speaks during the briefing on the second annual Christkindlmarkt and the joint visit by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Davenport.
Grace Bjustrom dressed as Christkind speaks during the briefing on the second annual Christkindlmarkt and the joint visit by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Davenport.
Grace Bjustrom is dressed as Christkind, the traditional giver of gifts in Germany and other European countries, during a press conference Wednesday. She was part of a media briefing on the second annual Christkindlmarkt scheduled Dec. 7 and 8 at the Freight House in Davenport.
Augustana beats Loras, 88-59
Augustana’s Jacob Pauley scores on a drive to the basket during the first half of Augustana's 88-59 victory over Loras on Wednesday at the Carver Center in Rock Island. Pauley scored 12 points in the non-conference victory.
