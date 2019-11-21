{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Radar

Rain, wind and tumbling temperatures will highlight our day. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible around the Quad-City region until around mid morning. Lightning will be the primary threat. Strong gusty winds can be expected through the day. The greatest threat will be early this morning, when winds may gusts as high as 45 mph from the south.

NWS: Summary

For the Q-C proper there's a chance of rain before 9 a.m., then showers are likely between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy, with a temperature rising to near 56 degrees by 9 a.m., then falling to around 42 degrees during the remainder of the day. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 24 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph, will gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.

• Seven day forecast

• I-74 update: Westbound on-ramp in downtown Bettendorf to open

I74_14thStreetDetour_111919

The new Iowa-bound (westbound) Interstate 74 on-ramp in downtown Bettendorf is expected to be completed this week. Motorists must take the new ramp at Grant St/US 67 instead of taking the existing ramp at 14th Street.

• The new Iowa-bound Interstate 74 on-ramp in downtown Bettendorf is expected to be completed this week. Drivers must take the new ramp at Grant Street/U.S. 67 instead of taking the existing ramp at 14th Street.

• Beginning today, weather permitting, drivers will be directed to take the new I-74 on-ramp located just west of 14th Street to continue west on I-74 toward Middle Road. The existing ramp at 14th Street will be permanently closed. This traffic configuration will remain in place until the new Iowa-bound river bridge is complete.

• Also beginning on today, weather permitting, 14th Street will be permanently closed between Grant Street/U.S. 67 and Mississippi Boulevard to allow the Iowa DOT to reconfigure the I-74 interchange in Bettendorf.

• To get to 14th Street, drivers can take Grant Street/U.S. 67 to northbound 12th Street/Kimberly Road to Mississippi Boulevard or take 16th Street to Mississippi Boulevard to 14th Street.

Today's top headlines

+5
566 new apartments proposed for downtown Davenport

566 new apartments proposed for downtown Davenport

The building beat goes on. Developers recently have approached the city of Davenport with plans that, if realized, would add 506 market rate apartments to the downtown at an estimated cost of $61.8 million. And there's another already in the works for 60 units, boosting the grand total to 566 units, a $69.8 million investment.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Courts, crime and public safety news

Things to do

Today's top sports headlines

Today's top images

Photos: Briefing On the Second Annual Christkindlmarkt

+7 
+7 
112119-mda-nws-holidaytrain-01.jpg
+7 
+7 
112119-mda-nws-holidaytrain-02.jpg
+7 
+7 
112119-mda-nws-holidaytrain-03.jpg
+7 
+7 
112119-mda-nws-holidaytrain-04.jpg
+7 
+7 
112119-mda-nws-holidaytrain-05.jpg

Augustana beats Loras, 88-59

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments