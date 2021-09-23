Thursday briefing: Q-C man gets lung transplant after COVID, population loss challenges Rock Island, and Davenport man arrested for meth

Gusty winds and falling temps go hand in hand with the turn of the season. And Mother Nature did not disappoint.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 72 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 50 degrees.
Friday brings a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 80 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday night there is a 20% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy during the early evening then gradual clearing with a low around 47 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
• Carbon Cliff to replace 2 hydrants, residents may experience low water pressure: The Village of Carbon Cliff will be replacing two fire hydrants downtown today and Friday. Residents in the area of 1st Avenue between State Street and 2nd Street may experience periods of low water pressure or no water at all. This is only temporary and will be restored by the end of day each day. There also may be a slight discoloration in the water, but if one runs the faucet for a few minutes, the water will clear.
Today's top news headlines
Rock Island city council members met Monday night for a planning session to conduct an analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to the city, naming the loss of residents and difficulty in filling city positions as some of the city's weaknesses.
Davenport currently employs a talent & inclusion administrator position within the city’s Human Resources Department.
WHAT WE KNOW: In August, the Orion School Board held a public hearing on a proposed $5.5 million in bonds to be spent on school buildings. The money will be spent on a $2 million early-learning center and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) lab for C.R. Hanna Grade School, secured entryways at both the grade school and the high school, and a new HVAC project at the middle school. Because of other bonds being paid off, the new bonds can be assumed without raising the district's tax rate.
Crime, courts and public safety news
Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Davenport man Tuesday for allegedly selling more than 7 grams of meth to an undercover agent with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group in June.
Scott County deputies are investigating an overnight burglary and crash that sent one person to an Iowa City hospital with injuries.
Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day was last seen 29 days ago.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
"I survived COVID, but my lungs had just deteriorated so badly," the man said. "It was get a transplant or die."
The year 2021 has been a year of challenges, I just wasn't expecting to add nine-foot tall bat monster to the list. But honestly, given the year we're having, it kinda tracks.
Today's top sports headlines
Alleman's Kate Rector has become one of the best tennis players in the area, compiling a 13-1 record so far this fall with two individual invitational championships. However, her leadership and humbleness are what make her so special.
A look at Thursday night's prep football game between Solon and Davenport Assumption at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.
The invite comes after Toporowski skated in the Red Wings' prospect camp last week. He is one of 35 forwards the Red Wings are bringing into camp.
