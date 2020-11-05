Thursday briefing: Q-C cultural icon dies, Captain's Table will ignore Pritzker's ban, and sign raised on new bridge

While we still don't know who our next president will be, we do know our stretch of great weather will continue for another day.
Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny gradually becoming sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.
Trending stories
Roald Tweet, Quad-City cultural icon, dies at 87
Yes, Biden got the popular vote. Here's 6 more interesting things about how we voted
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for November 4
Villarreal pulls out win for Rock Island State's Attorney's seat
US daily virus cases spike 45%. These 8 charts show where, how fast COVID-19 is spreading.
Today's top news stories
Roald Tweet, beloved Augustana College English professor, Quad-City cultural icon and longtime radio personality whose love and use of the Eng…
The addition of directional signage is one of the final details before the Iowa-bound span of the new Interstate 74 bridge opens to traffic later this month.
The general manager of the newly opened Captain's Table restaurant in Moline said Wednesday that he would not follow the state's indoor-dining ban.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Support Local Journalism
Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines
Foo Fighters are set to play 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend after teasing fans about their 10th studio album with billboards.
Today's sports headlines
CEDAR RAPIDS — An historic season for Wilton High School came to an end Wednesday night at the hands of a powerhouse volleyball program.
CEDAR RAPIDS — So close. Yet so far away.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Pleasant Valley High School’s volleyball team had momentum in its corner going into a deciding fifth set Wednesday morning. It had fought off two match points and scored the final three points of the fourth set to square its state semifinal match against Ankeny.
Today's top videos
Wednesday proved to be a time to wonder and worry as people in the Quad-Cities, like many all over the United States, waited to find out who won the presidential election.
Top photo galleries