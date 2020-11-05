 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Q-C cultural icon dies, Captain's Table will ignore Pritzker's ban, and sign raised on new bridge
Thursday briefing: Q-C cultural icon dies, Captain's Table will ignore Pritzker's ban, and sign raised on new bridge

NWS: Summary

While we still don't know who our next president will be, we do know our stretch of great weather will continue for another day.

Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny gradually becoming sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• COVID-19 claims the lives of two more Q-C residents

• People, not president, must stop COVID-19, health chief says

• Iowa coronavirus hospitalizations hit new high; 26 more die

Spartans can't get over semifinal threshold

Spartans can't get over semifinal threshold

CEDAR RAPIDS — Pleasant Valley High School’s volleyball team had momentum in its corner going into a deciding fifth set Wednesday morning. It had fought off two match points and scored the final three points of the fourth set to square its state semifinal match against Ankeny.

