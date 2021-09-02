Thursday briefing: Q-C COVID cases jump, fall festival in Orion, Assumption unveils new stadium, and a shot to cross the old I-74 bridge on foot

Today will be dry and milder then comes amount round of rain on Friday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice.
Early this morning the Wapsi was at 7.16 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Sunday night and continue rising to a crest of 13.1 feet Tuesday morning.
Today we'll see increasing clouds with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.
Friday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 72 degrees. South winds around 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch.
Friday night showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
