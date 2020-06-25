You are the owner of this article.
Thursday briefing: Q-C COVID-19 cases on the rise, community center in Rock Island coming back to life, and no kart races this year
Thursday briefing: Q-C COVID-19 cases on the rise, community center in Rock Island coming back to life, and no kart races this year

NWS: Summary

We're looking at a very summer-like day. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 66 degrees with a 30% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.

NWS: Rain

Friday will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees. Southwest winds will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday night showers and thunderstorms are likely between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. The low will be around 72 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

NWS: Rivers

A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. The Wapsi is currently at 11.1 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The Wapsi is expected to rise 13 feet Sunday, then begin falling. At 13 feet, water affects many residences along the river.

A Flood Warning continues for the Iowa River at Wapello. The Iowa is currently at 20 feet and rising. Flood stage is 21 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 24.5 feet Monday. At 22 feet, water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.

A Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River near Conesville until further notice. The Cedar is currently at 13.9 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. The Cedar is expected to rise to 15.9 feet Sunday then begin falling. At 15.5 feet water affects residences along County Road G28 and affects several gravel roads.

Quad-City COVID-19 cases increasing, be ready for a surge

Dr. Louis Katz

Dr. Louis Katz

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the Quad-Cities — especially among people under 30 — and it's largely because people are lax about social distancing, wearing masks and following other health guidelines, health officials said Wednesday. Read more.

• Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix kart races will not be held this fall

• From family yoga to a concert in a Q-C driveway, there's tons to do this weekend in the Quad-Cities

• COVID-19 testing site coming to Rock Island County

Bottled up: Wine clubs can help you broaden your tastes

Bottled up: Wine clubs can help you broaden your tastes

As your dedicated wine writer, I find it my mission to keep you informed and on the inside track of all things wine.  Many businesses have been impacted by COVID-19 and in the Quad-Cities many restaurants, distributors and retailers have had to grapple with this “new normal”. 

Metz hired to lead Braves' new program

Metz hired to lead Braves' new program

With coaching experience at the club, high school and college levels in the Quad-Cities, Abbie Metz welcomes the chance to build the foundation for the new women’s soccer program at Black Hawk College.

From our archives: Quad-City Coal Mining

062320-Coal-Mining-001
062320-Coal-Mining-002
062320-Coal-Mining-003
062320-Coal-Mining-004
Historic photos: Lock & Dam 15 construction in the 1930s

miss.riverlockno.15vol.11
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1102
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1118
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1121
Cyclosporiasis cases reported across Illinois
Cyclosporiasis cases reported across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has received confirmation of 23 cases that appear to be linked to a multi-state outbreak of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic Cyclospora parasite.

Illinois Q-C wants level playing field with Iowa
Illinois Q-C wants level playing field with Iowa

In  a week where Iowa swung its doors wide open again for most anything, Illinois business leaders joined the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce at the Rust Belt to urge Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to open the state ASAP to level the playing field for the Illinois Quad-Cities and other border communities throughout the state. 

