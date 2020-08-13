Thursday briefing: Power returning to Q-C, another COVID-19 death in RI, and more charges for 'person of interest' in girl's disappearance

Utility workers continue to make progress returning power to the Quad-Cities. But some 33,000 Quad-Citians still are waking up this morning without power from Monday's powerful windstorm, according to MidAmerican Energy's outage map.
As for today's forecast, here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Saturday will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
Trending headlines
Today's top news headlines
WHAT WE KNOW: City staff at Geneseo mail out between 400 and 600 late notice letters every month although ultimately only about 40 people are late paying their bills. At the July 28 committee of the whole meeting, it was said people were using the late-notice letters as reminders to pay their bills.
Midwest farm crops took heavy losses in Monday's violent derecho wind storm, with the most damage in the Quad-City region appearing to have occurred to corn along the U.S. 30 corridor north of the metro area. Damage also is worse in Iowa than Illinois.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Another Rock Island man has died of COVID-19, the Rock Island County Health Department announced Wednesday.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Crime, courts and public safety news
Scott County prosecutors have added two more sex offender registration violations against Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, the man who police have described as a person of interest in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.
Davenport alderman on Wednesday approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Davenport Community School District to provide a school resource officer at West High School for the next two years and a school liaison officer who will oversee the school resource officers at the schools where they are stationed.
DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is advising Iowans cleaning up from Monday's storm to beware of the potential for scams.
Lifestyle, entertainment headlines
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World and the union for its actors and singers reached an agreement on Wednesday that will allow them to return to work, more than a month after they said they were locked out of the reopening of the theme park resort for publicly demanding coronavirus tests.
Today's sports headlines
The captivation and celebration of the NFL have long stemmed from the speed, strategy, strength and teamwork that make the game go.
I suspect no one really liked the decision that Big Ten Conference officials announced Tuesday.
The Big Ten, I'm sure, has some of the smartest and most accomplished people in the country to consult with. I'm sure they got a lot of advice from the best and brightest of the medical, science, academic, legal and athletic communities. I'm sure the people that run the conference came to the conclusion that canceling football (and all sports) for the fall is the right thing to do. I'm sure ...
Today's videos
• Iowa Governor tours storm damage
• 116 year old tree hits Rock Island home
Today's photo galleries
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.