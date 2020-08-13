You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday briefing: Power returning to Q-C, another COVID-19 death in RI, and more charges for 'person of interest' in girl's disappearance
View Comments
alert featured

Thursday briefing: Power returning to Q-C, another COVID-19 death in RI, and more charges for 'person of interest' in girl's disappearance

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Utility workers continue to make progress returning power to the Quad-Cities. But some 33,000 Quad-Citians still are waking up this morning without power from Monday's powerful windstorm, according to MidAmerican Energy's outage map.

As for today's forecast, here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

Saturday will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

NWS: Look ahead

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

Geneseo imposes $5 fee on residents' late utility bills

Geneseo imposes $5 fee on residents' late utility bills

WHAT WE KNOW: City staff at Geneseo mail out between 400 and 600 late notice letters every month although ultimately only about 40 people are late paying their bills. At the July 28 committee of the whole meeting, it was said people were using the late-notice letters as reminders to pay their bills.

Heaviest crop damage is north of Quad-Cities

Heaviest crop damage is north of Quad-Cities

Midwest farm crops took heavy losses in Monday's violent derecho wind storm, with the most damage in the Quad-City region appearing to have occurred to corn along the U.S. 30 corridor north of the metro area. Damage also is worse in Iowa than Illinois.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Business aid announced with Illinois COVID-19 dead at 7,672

• Pandemic aid to start flowing to local governments in Illinois

• Family Museum, community center could be used for instruction, day care

• Bettendorf family creates memories in reimagined space

Crime, courts and public safety news

Aldermen pass amended agreement for police officers in schools

Aldermen pass amended agreement for police officers in schools

Davenport alderman on Wednesday approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Davenport Community School District to provide a school resource officer at West High School for the next two years and a school liaison officer who will oversee the school resource officers at the schools where they are stationed.

Beware of 'storm chaser' scams

Beware of 'storm chaser' scams

DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is advising Iowans cleaning up from Monday's storm to beware of the potential for scams.

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

A few major brands are starting pumpkin spice season early. Here's a preview

Dairy Queen welcomes pumpkin season with 2 new flavors
Dairy Queen welcomes pumpkin season with 2 new flavors
Swiss Miss has a seasonal hot chocolate in our favorite fall flavor
Swiss Miss has a seasonal hot chocolate in our favorite fall flavor
Pillsbury’s seasonal pumpkin cookie dough flavor is now safe to eat raw
Pillsbury’s seasonal pumpkin cookie dough flavor is now safe to eat raw
Dunkin’ answers ‘call for fall’ with early release of pumpkin spiced latte, new menu items
How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home
How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home
Actors and Disney World reach deal after virus testing fight

Actors and Disney World reach deal after virus testing fight

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World and the union for its actors and singers reached an agreement on Wednesday that will allow them to return to work, more than a month after they said they were locked out of the reopening of the theme park resort for publicly demanding coronavirus tests.

Today's sports headlines

Paul Zeise: College football in the spring is a fantasy that won't come true

Paul Zeise: College football in the spring is a fantasy that won't come true

The Big Ten, I'm sure, has some of the smartest and most accomplished people in the country to consult with. I'm sure they got a lot of advice from the best and brightest of the medical, science, academic, legal and athletic communities. I'm sure the people that run the conference came to the conclusion that canceling football (and all sports) for the fall is the right thing to do. I'm sure ...

Today's videos

• Iowa Governor tours storm damage

• 116 year old tree hits Rock Island home

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Carnevale Gelato

+8 
+8 
081420-qc-nws-gelato-001
+8 
+8 
081420-qc-nws-gelato-002
+8 
+8 
081420-qc-nws-gelato-003
+8 
+8 
081420-qc-nws-gelato-004
+8 
+8 
081420-qc-nws-gelato-005

Photos: Clean up after the Derecho storm continues

+17 
+17 
081220-storm-clean-up-001
+17 
+17 
081220-storm-clean-up-002
+17 
+17 
081220-storm-clean-up-003
+17 
+17 
081220-storm-clean-up-004
+17 
+17 
081220-storm-clean-up-005
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Power restoration could take 3 or more days
Local News

Power restoration could take 3 or more days

MidAmerican Energy officials, at a briefing with the Scott County Emergency Management Team this morning, say power restoration could take up to three or more days due to widespread and significant damage to the energy network.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News