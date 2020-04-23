Thursday briefing: Pork industry feels impact of COVID-19, suspect hides in playhouse, and no decisions made on new I-80 bridge

We're looking at a cooler day, with a chance of showers. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today there's a 30% chance of showers after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.
There's also a chance of showers before 7 p.m. then a slight chance of showers after 5 a.m.
For Friday showers are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night rain is likely before 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 43 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible
Trending headlines
Quad-City meat-packing plants back open for business
Despite severe coronavirus outbreaks at meat-packing plants in western Illinois and southeastern Iowa, Tyson Fresh Foods has resumed operations in the Quad-City area.
Some have called for meat-processing facilities — which directly contribute to about one-third of COVID-19 cases in Iowa — to be shuttered temporarily during the pandemic. Tyson's Waterloo plant closed Wednesday amid outcry after a COVID-19 outbreak there.
But others stress the plants are a key pillar of local economies and an important link in the national food chain, and need to stay open.
In Hillsdale, Ill., near the Illinois Quad-Cities, a Tyson facility briefly shuttered for a cleaning but is back online.
Illinois state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, whose district includes Tyson Joslin in Hillsdale, said Tyson closed for cleaning April 10. Processing reopened April 14 with harvesting returning April 17.
As of Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds had said more than 30% of all positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa were related to work in the meat-packing industry. Tyson announced Wednesday it was idling its facility in Waterloo, Iowa, but had brought back workers to its Columbus Junction facility in Louisa County earlier this week. Read more.
More on the Quad-Cities and coronavirus
Today's top news headlines
Although no decision has been made, wheels are in motion to build a new Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River within the next 10 years, if not sooner.
The proposal drew unusually large shows of support—and opposition, particularly from religious communities.
The Moline Police Department is still trying to learn more about a man believed missing since February whose body was found Sunday in the Mississippi River in the Muscatine area.
Today's top sports headlines
When he left the area he had called home for all of his life to head out west, Brandon Johnston felt it was an opportunity too good to pass up.
While their calls came years ago, the moment they were selected in the NFL draft remains vivid for three former Iowa football players from the Quad-Cities.
Ryan Kriener isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop him from chasing his goals.
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
The Moline Police Department is warning parents to speak with their children about the dangers of derelict buildings after reports of teens gathering to socialize in such structures — some of which may have deliberately been set on fire.
One person is in custody after a shooting Sunday night in Rock Island that injured two juveniles.
Davenport police took another stolen handgun off the street Wednesday when they arrested a man while investigating a suspicious person call.
Today's lifestyle and entertainment headlines
When Regional Media President and CEO Flectcher Ford asked Dave Levora to have coffee recently, Levora agreed and promised to listen to Ford's pitch.
Today's photo gallery: Care-A-Van thanks health care workers
