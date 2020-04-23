You are the owner of this article.
Thursday briefing: Pork industry feels impact of COVID-19, suspect hides in playhouse, and no decisions made on new I-80 bridge
NWS: Summary

We're looking at a cooler day, with a chance of showers. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today there's a 30% chance of showers after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.

There's also a chance of showers before 7 p.m. then a slight chance of showers after 5 a.m.

For Friday showers are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night rain is likely before 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 43 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible

Trending headlines

Quad-City meat-packing plants back open for business

Despite severe coronavirus outbreaks at meat-packing plants in western Illinois and southeastern Iowa, Tyson Fresh Foods has resumed operations in the Quad-City area.

Some have called for meat-processing facilities — which directly contribute to about one-third of COVID-19 cases in Iowa — to be shuttered temporarily during the pandemic. Tyson's Waterloo plant closed Wednesday amid outcry after a COVID-19 outbreak there.

But others stress the plants are a key pillar of local economies and an important link in the national food chain, and need to stay open.

In Hillsdale, Ill., near the Illinois Quad-Cities, a Tyson facility briefly shuttered for a cleaning but is back online.

Illinois state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, whose district includes Tyson Joslin in Hillsdale, said Tyson closed for cleaning April 10. Processing reopened April 14 with harvesting returning April 17.

As of Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds had said more than 30% of all positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa were related to work in the meat-packing industry. Tyson announced Wednesday it was idling its facility in Waterloo, Iowa, but had brought back workers to its Columbus Junction facility in Louisa County earlier this week. Read more.

Coronavirus logo

• Waterloo Tyson closure impacts workers, farmers — and Iowa's multi-billion dollar pork industry

• Four cases of COVID-19 at Hope Creek

•Illinois reports largest daily increases in COVID-19 cases, tests

• Tyson Foods idles largest pork plant as virus slams industry

• Pritzker offers tepid response to GOP re-opening proposal

• Health officials wave caution flag as people head outdoors

• Hotels become barracks for health workers 'going to war'

• Iowa coronavirus deaths up to 90

• Q-C Music Guild cancels 3 summer productions because of COVID-19

• Meat supply chain begins to feel effects of COVID-19

• Employee with positive COVID-19 case found at Muscatine Heinz plant

• Reynolds: Staff analyzing when and where to re-open Iowa businesses

• Milan launches loan program to assist businesses impacted by COVID-19

