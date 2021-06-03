Thursday briefing: Plenty of sunshine, Davenport woman charged in fatal hit-and-run, and Moline wins conference track title

Summer-like temps will rule the region, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. Here are the details.
Today will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Enjoy the sunshine!
According to the latest data released by the the departments of public health in Iowa and Illinois, a total of 256,443 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the Quad-Cities.
Davenport City Council members discussed more neighborhood street projects on Wednesday, including plans and specifications for East 7th Street from Iowa Street to LeClaire Street and LeClaire Street from East 6th Street to East 8th Street. Aldermen next week will also consider awarding contracts for Emerald Drive reconstruction and Hickory Grove Road resurfacing projects.
City of Davenport pools will run at half capacity and with limited hours this summer, due to hiring difficulties and COVID-19 precautions.
A Davenport woman has been charged in connection with a May 1 hit-and-run that led to the victim’s death on May 8.
Wyatt Storm Draese, 18, pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.
Deandre Darnell Blakely, 26, of Bettendorf has been sentenced to 80 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Moline boys track and field team won their second straight Western Big 6 conference team title with 144 points on Wednesday night at Rock Island.
Wednesday’s win over Joliet West to open the postseason was especially satisfying for Moline senior soccer player and team captain Tayler Gilmore, who missed most of her last three seasons due to knee injuries.
The Rock Island Rocks, champions of the Western Big 6, scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning of their regional softball matchup with Dixon on Wednesday and rode their trademark defense and pitching to victory, winning by a score of 8-3.
