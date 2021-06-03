 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Plenty of sunshine, Davenport woman charged in fatal hit-and-run, and Moline wins conference track title
Staying cool in the sun

Za-Niyah Clay-Versey, 2, of Moline plays in the cool water while eating her frozen treat at the spray pad at Centennial Park Wednesday afternoon in Davenport.

Summer-like temps will rule the region, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. Here are the details.

Today will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

Enjoy the sunshine!

Davenport eyes more summer road work. See which streets are next on the city's list.

Davenport City Council members discussed more neighborhood street projects on Wednesday, including plans and specifications for East 7th Street from Iowa Street to LeClaire Street and LeClaire Street from East 6th Street to East 8th Street. Aldermen next week will also consider awarding contracts for Emerald Drive reconstruction and Hickory Grove Road resurfacing projects.

Rocky girls strike early, cruise to win

The Rock Island Rocks, champions of the Western Big 6, scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning of their regional softball matchup with Dixon on Wednesday and rode their trademark defense and pitching to victory, winning by a score of 8-3.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker talks about reopening of Illinois next week as COVID cases decline.

