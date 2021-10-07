Thursday briefing: Patchy fog and rain, 6 Q-C deaths in latest COVID-19 report, and man identified in East Moline shooting

Look for areas of dense fog with reduced visibility this morning along with scattered thunderstorms at times today and tonight. While severe storms are not expected, lightning will be a hazard and some storms will produce locally heavy downpours.
Here is the latest from the National Weather Service.
Today showers are likely along with possibly a thunderstorm. There will be areas of patchy fog before 9 a.m. The high will be near 72 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight showers are likely before 7 p.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of showers after 1 a.m. There will be patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 61 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Friday: There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise it mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.
A small business owner who was forced to relocate his shop out of Rock Island is upset to learn the city recently sold a city-owned lot with a development agreement for $1 to another small business owner.
The YWCA Quad Cities will receive a $175,000 federal grant through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Basic Center Program.
Serrano trial: Witnesses recount a party that grew out of control, cocaine, and a stabbing the defendant claims was in self-defense.
DUBUQUE — A Dubuque County jury saw two videos Wednesday of Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 22, getting into fights, including a few seconds of a fatal clash with Chantz Stevens, a Wilton teenager.
A federal jury on Wednesday returned guilty verdicts on two charges against a man who in November was arrested after he was caught in an online sting set up by federal agents to capture people trying to engage in sex with minors.
Arrest warrants have been issued for a 24-year-old man accused of shooting a person multiple times during an incident Saturday in East Moline.
A Prophetstown man was arrested Wednesday for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
"Robert Blackburn & Modern American Printmaking" will be open for viewing at the Figge Art Museum Oct. 9-Jan. 9.
The local COVID-19 death toll climbed again Wednesday, as public health reporting from Rock Island County and the state of Iowa showed an increase of six deaths.
John Argo is this week's Iowa Pacesetter. Argo rushed for a career-high 241 yards and three touchdowns for Davenport Assumption a week ago.
Moline's Ella Ramsay didn't want to play volleyball at first. In fact, she was mad at her mom for even making her try out.
But five years later she earned a college scholarship and is now leading the Maroons to WB6 title.
A look at Thursday night's prep football game between Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Davenport West at Brady Street Stadium
