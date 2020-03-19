Thursday briefing: Parolee wanted in East Moline slaying, Mississippi on the rise, and first positive test for COVID-19 in Scott County

We start off this last day of "winter" in a fog, and in a world of uncertainty.

Here are the weather details and the latest on the coronavirus.

Areas of fog, some of which could be locally dense with visibility reduced down to under one half mile at times, will continue over the Quad-City area this morning. Drivers should use caution and should expect pockets of sharply reduced visibility. Slow down, allow for extra stopping distance, and use your low beam headlights if encountering areas of fog this morning. The fog should diminish by mid-morning as southeast winds increase.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible before 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. The high will be near 61 degrees. Southeast winds around 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight rain and thunderstorms is likely before 3 a.m. then a slight chance of rain between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.