Thursday briefing: Park pavilion gains landmark status, 3-year-old girl died from cold, and lane closures in downtown Bettendorf, Moline
NWS: Summary

The Government Bridge across the Mississippi River between Davenport and Arsenal Island has been reopened to traffic. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper- 30s today with a chance of scattered  flurries tonight.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Snow

It will be sunny and breezy with a high near 37 degrees.

Tonight look for scattered flurries with a slight chance of snow before 1 a.m., then scattered flurries between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 11 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 17 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero.

Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 4 degrees.

• Lane closing today, Friday in downtown Bettendorf

Bettendorf

Today and Friday, weather permitting, Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. between 14th Street and Kimberly Road.  Contractors will be working on the overhead I-74 structure. Plan your travel accordingly.

Moline

• Construction update: Downtown Moline

Drivers using the old I-74 bridge to River Drive in Moline be aware there will be daily closures of the off-ramp to River Drive from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Friday, weather permitting. Take exit at 7th Avenue, take 19th Street or 23rd Street to River Drive.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• COVID-19 linked to 8 more deaths in the Q-C, new infections remain low across area

• Biden Administration Takes On Vaccination Goal Of 100M In 100 Days

• Speaker Pelosi Pays Tribute To American COVID Deaths

• 4,822 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 107 deaths

• Iowa posts 62 virus deaths, total reaches nearly 4,400

• Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate continues two-week decline

• Reynolds, Iowa Senate Republicans introduce sweeping K-12 education proposals

