Thursday briefing: Park pavilion gains landmark status, 3-year-old girl died from cold, and lane closures in downtown Bettendorf, Moline

The Government Bridge across the Mississippi River between Davenport and Arsenal Island has been reopened to traffic. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper- 30s today with a chance of scattered flurries tonight.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny and breezy with a high near 37 degrees.
Tonight look for scattered flurries with a slight chance of snow before 1 a.m., then scattered flurries between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 11 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 17 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero.
Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 4 degrees.
• Lane closing today, Friday in downtown Bettendorf
Today and Friday, weather permitting, Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. between 14th Street and Kimberly Road. Contractors will be working on the overhead I-74 structure. Plan your travel accordingly.
• Construction update: Downtown Moline
Drivers using the old I-74 bridge to River Drive in Moline be aware there will be daily closures of the off-ramp to River Drive from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Friday, weather permitting. Take exit at 7th Avenue, take 19th Street or 23rd Street to River Drive.
Trending stories
Little girl fell out window in Rock Island, died from cold
Rock Island police seek public's help in locating missing man
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for January 20
Man killed in hit and run identified
States running out of vaccine, cancel first doses for thousands. Find out the latest pandemic news.
Today's top news stories
Moline's grand Prospect Park Pavilion, built in 1891, has officially been designated as a historic landmark.
East Moline is joining with other area communities to tap into the cost savings that comes from bulk buying.
WHAT WE KNOW: Orion Superintendent Joe Blessman mentioned going from a three-day-a-week schedule to five days at the December school board meeting.
Today's top crime, courts and public safety stories
Rock Island police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.
A 3-year-old Rock Island girl died after she fell out a window in the night and couldn't get back into her home.
Davenport police have identified the man killed Monday in a hit and run and whose body was discovered in the area of the 2600 block of Filmore Lane.
Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines
Dreaming of a getaway? Quad-Cities travel agent says resorts are getting creative to get your business
After a tough spring, summer and fall, things were starting to really pick up for Teresa Gonzalez, owner/manager of Gulliver’s Travel in Duck Creek Mall.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris showcased American designers at their inauguration Wednesday, and Harris gave a nod to women's suffrage, Shirley Chisholm and her beloved sorority in pearls and purple.
Today's sports headlines
CLINTON — When Clinton Prince of Peace activities director Jennifer Wauford introduced a new teammate to the girls basketball team, everyone said their respective hellos and welcoming greetings.
The Iowa basketball team hasn’t gotten in a lot of games lately because of postponements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
