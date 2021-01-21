Thursday briefing: Park pavilion gains landmark status, 3-year-old girl died from cold, and lane closures in downtown Bettendorf, Moline

The Government Bridge across the Mississippi River between Davenport and Arsenal Island has been reopened to traffic. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper- 30s today with a chance of scattered flurries tonight.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

It will be sunny and breezy with a high near 37 degrees.

Tonight look for scattered flurries with a slight chance of snow before 1 a.m., then scattered flurries between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 11 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 17 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero.

Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 4 degrees.

• Lane closing today, Friday in downtown Bettendorf

Today and Friday, weather permitting, Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. between 14th Street and Kimberly Road. Contractors will be working on the overhead I-74 structure. Plan your travel accordingly.