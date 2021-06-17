Thursday briefing: Niabi gets rare leopard, thunderstorms likely later today, and perfect Rockridge wins state softball title

Heat, humidity and the likelihood of rain return to the region. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 92 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely after 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday night will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Davenport Police are currently on the scene of a motorcycle crash at River Drive and Mound Street. The crash occurred at 4:18 a.m.