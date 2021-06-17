Thursday briefing: Niabi gets rare leopard, thunderstorms likely later today, and perfect Rockridge wins state softball title

Heat, humidity and the likelihood of rain return to the region. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 92 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely after 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday night will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Davenport Police are currently on the scene of a motorcycle crash at River Drive and Mound Street. The crash occurred at 4:18 a.m.
The motorcycle rider suffered significant injuries and was transported to Genesis Health System with unknown injuries.
The intersection of Mound and River is closed to traffic as the result of this crash investigation.
Drivers should avoid the area.
WHAT WE KNOW: Building projects totaling $7.8 million — not including a new fine arts auditorium — were presented to the school board in May. Bonding agent Kendall King told the school board last September that the district could borrow an additional $12.75 million without raising the current tax rate if the bonding capacity was maxed out for 20 years.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson’s violence prevention task force met for the first time Monday afternoon. The meeting was not open to the public. As city officials and community leaders work to gather information, assess and formulate recommendations to prevent and reduce an increase in violent crime, they will do so behind closed doors, Matson said.
A man had $33,000 worth of property stolen from a Walcott hotel. He's been charged with federal gun charges.
Adam Vannoy was arrested on gun and drug charges in Nebraska. After posting bond he tried to buy a gun in Ankeny, Iowa and was later taken into custody at a Comfort Inn in Walcott. A Princeton couple was charged with stealing $33,000 worth of property from Vannoy's hotel room.
Davenport aldermen on Wednesday objected to a request by Chuck E. Cheese's, 903 E Kimberly Road, for a license to sell beer and wine following a fatal shooting last fall at the pizza-themed family fun center and restaurant.
Davenport police and the Iowa State Patrol arrested five boys early Wednesday in two separate stolen vehicle incidents.
A 30-year-old Davenport man wanted on numerous warrants was arrested by Davenport Police on Wednesday after a short vehicle pursuit.
The Bison Bridge Foundation will take the bison to different summer events, including the Freight House Farmers' Market.
Niabi Zoo has acquired a rare, female Amur leopard for the purpose of mating it with the zoo's male Amur leopard.
The Rockridge softball team completed a perfect season Wednesday with an IHSA Class 2A state championship.
Geneseo's No. 2 doubles team made the Sweet 16 at last week's state tournament to earn Illinois Pacesetter honors this week.
Class 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption swept Davenport North in a MAC doubleheader Wednesday night.
