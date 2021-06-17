 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Niabi gets rare leopard, thunderstorms likely later today, and perfect Rockridge wins state softball title
Thursday briefing: Niabi gets rare leopard, thunderstorms likely later today, and perfect Rockridge wins state softball title

Rockridge players celebrate beating Joliet Catholic during the IHSA Class 2A state title game at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Peoria. Rockridge beat Joliet Catholic, 4-0.

Heat, humidity and the likelihood of rain return to the region. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Forecast

There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 92 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely after 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday night will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Davenport Police are currently on the scene of a motorcycle crash at River Drive and Mound Street. The crash occurred at 4:18 a.m.

The motorcycle rider suffered significant injuries and was transported to Genesis Health System with unknown injuries.

The intersection of Mound and River is closed to traffic as the result of this crash investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Orion board hears option for spreading bonds over 9 years

Orion board hears option for spreading bonds over 9 years

WHAT WE KNOW: Building projects totaling $7.8 million — not including a new fine arts auditorium — were presented to the school board in May. Bonding agent Kendall King told the school board last September that the district could borrow an additional $12.75 million without raising the current tax rate if the bonding capacity was maxed out for 20 years.

The Chicago Bears had a long tradition of large crowds watching them practice at Bourbonnais, Ill., and Platteville, Wis., but for the first time they'll officially allow fans at their new Halas Hall facility to watch training camp.

Historic photos: Photographs from the 40's-50's from the archives of the Quad-City Times

Photos: Local artist Atlanta Fulscher painting life-size fiberglass bison for Bison Bridge Foundation.

Photos: Rockridge advances to the title game after defeating Massac County 1-0

