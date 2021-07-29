 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday briefing: Muggy and hot, Davenport police surround apartment, and bobcat spotted roaming Rock Island
0 Comments

Thursday briefing: Muggy and hot, Davenport police surround apartment, and bobcat spotted roaming Rock Island

  • 0
Advisory

We'll have to endure another wickedly hot and humid day before the weather breaks for much more comfortable temps. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Storm

First, a heat advisory from the weather service.

A heat advisory for the region remains in effect until 8 p.m., today. Heat-index values of 100 to 105 degrees are expected this afternoon and evening.

These hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Beat the heat

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

Forecast

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and heat-index values as high as 101 degrees. West winds around 10 mph will become north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.

Friday will see increasing clouds with a high near 80 degrees. East winds will be between 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 64 degrees.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Today's videos

Davenport police surrounded an apartment building at 1451 W. 4th Street early Thursday. A man wanted on warrants was hold up in the building.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed HB 40 and HB 2748, allowing special education students to continue attending school through the end of the school year in which they turn 22.

Today's photo galleries 

PHOTOS: Chicago Bears return to training camp at Halas Hall

+20 
+20 
Training camp - Halas Hall
+20 
+20 
Training camp - Halas Hall
+20 
+20 
Training camp - Halas Hall
+20 
+20 
Training camp - Halas Hall
+20 
+20 
Training camp - Halas Hall

Iowa troopers ‘made a difference’ along southern border in Texas, leader says

+8 
+8 
072921-iowa-border-water-assist-vert
+8 
+8 
072921-iowa-border-water-assist
+8 
+8 
072921-iowa-border-vehicle-check
+8 
+8 
072921-iowa-border-badges-tx-ia
+8 
+8 
072921-iowa-border-fence-1

PHOTOS: Camanche falls in 8 innings in state baseball semifinal

+10 
+10 
Camanche vs Centerville state baseball
+10 
+10 
Camanche vs Centerville state baseball
+10 
+10 
Camanche vs Centerville state baseball
+10 
+10 
Camanche vs Centerville state baseball
+10 
+10 
Camanche vs Centerville state baseball
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.