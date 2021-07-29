Thursday briefing: Muggy and hot, Davenport police surround apartment, and bobcat spotted roaming Rock Island

We'll have to endure another wickedly hot and humid day before the weather breaks for much more comfortable temps. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
First, a heat advisory from the weather service.
A heat advisory for the region remains in effect until 8 p.m., today. Heat-index values of 100 to 105 degrees are expected this afternoon and evening.
These hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and heat-index values as high as 101 degrees. West winds around 10 mph will become north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
Friday will see increasing clouds with a high near 80 degrees. East winds will be between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday night brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 64 degrees.
