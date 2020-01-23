Thursday briefing: More snow later, residents plead: Don't sell Hope Creek, and burglary suspect sought

A good Thursday to all. A year ago we were talking about ice, bitter cold, snow and school closings. This year? Meh, we had some overnight snow, but not enough to close schools. Sorry, kids.
We start off with a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service.
It reads: "Light snow is expected to continue into the morning commute time. Some reduced visibilities under a mile can be expected in pockets of moderate snow, mainly along and east of the Mississippi River. Secondary roads and roads less-traveled may be slick and slushy.
"Allow more commuting time this morning and drive with caution."
Snow is likely before 11 a.m. with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. The chance of precipitation is 90% with a high near 34 degrees.
Tonight we're looking at another 1-2 inches of snow after 9 p.m. The low will be around 32 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100%.
Friday snow is likely before 1 p.m., rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then snow after 4 p.m. The high will be near 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Friday night brings a 50% chance of snow with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible It will be cloudy with a low around 32 degrees.
Today's top headlines
Residents confronted Rock Island County board members Tuesday night, asking them not to sell Hope Creek Care Center to Aperion Care, Inc., a n…
Foster Atwood's voice is still being heard. That was sternly evident by the silence of the 80 students and parents on hand Wednesday at the Pa…
A plan to turn the Tri-City Jewish Center, Rock Island, into a combination Two Rivers YMCA and Rock Island Library Branch moved forward Tuesda…
Court, crime and public safety news
TAYLOR RIDGE — The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office has issued a warrant for a second suspect in a Friday residential burglary.
Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested a Bettendorf man for selling heroin to an undercover agent on at least four …
An arraignment hearing has been set for the man accused of killing 74-year-old Robert Long.
Lifestyles and entertainment news
MOLINE — Colin Donahue got the thrill of a lifetime last Dec. 5, when he was on TV’s “Wheel of Fortune” on the first episode back for longtime…
Michael Kim and Kyung Kim are pianists who make beautiful music together.
The power and rights of women will be celebrated in new exhibits opening soon in Davenport: Feb. 16 at the German American Heritage Center, 71…
Today's sports headlines
EAST MOLINE — What makes United Township senior Jasmine Bell a winner? She never looks at the scoreboard.
GENESEO — Considering the hours of travel the Geneseo gymnastics team puts in on a weekly basis, any home meet is a special one.
The Mississippi River continues to be one of the most popular places to fish around the Quad-Cities, despite its elevated levels the past few years.
Geneseo High School girl's gymnastics meet at the Geneseo Community Center, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Geneseo.