Thursday briefing: More snow later, residents plead: Don't sell Hope Creek, and burglary suspect sought

A good Thursday to all. A year ago we were talking about ice, bitter cold, snow and school closings. This year? Meh, we had some overnight snow, but not enough to close schools. Sorry, kids.

We start off with a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service.

It reads: "Light snow is expected to continue into the morning commute time. Some reduced visibilities under a mile can be expected in pockets of moderate snow, mainly along and east of the Mississippi River. Secondary roads and roads less-traveled may be slick and slushy.

"Allow more commuting time this morning and drive with caution."

Snow is likely before 11 a.m. with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. The chance of precipitation is 90% with a high near 34 degrees.

Tonight we're looking at another 1-2 inches of snow after 9 p.m. The low will be around 32 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday snow is likely before 1 p.m., rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then snow after 4 p.m. The high will be near 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.