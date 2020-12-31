Thursday briefing: More snow and ice, Snowstar opens for season, and lighting the fuse on 2020

It's time to say so long 2020. And it's about time. Oh, what a year 2020 was. Here's looking at and hoping for a much better 2021.

Did it seem like you were shoveling a lot of heavy, ice-covered snow yesterday? According to National Weather Service observations 6.2" of snow fell in Moline while 9.1" was recorded in Davenport. Small wonder then many people today are feeling the pain — in their backs.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a steady temperature around 22 degrees and a low around 16 degrees.

Snow, possibly mixed with rain, freezing rain, and sleet are possible on New Year's Day before 4 p.m., then snow, possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain. The high will be near 32 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Friday night snow is likely before midnight. Skies will be cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.