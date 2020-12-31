 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: More snow and ice, Snowstar opens for season, and lighting the fuse on 2020
Thursday briefing: More snow and ice, Snowstar opens for season, and lighting the fuse on 2020

Mike Prunchak clears snow and ice from his driveway at 2202 West 30th street after over night snow and ice blanketed the Quad Cities, Wednesday, in Davenport.

It's time to say so long 2020. And it's about time. Oh, what a year 2020 was. Here's looking at and hoping for a much better 2021.

Did it seem like you were shoveling a lot of heavy, ice-covered snow yesterday? According to National Weather Service observations 6.2" of snow fell in Moline while 9.1" was recorded in Davenport. Small wonder then many people today are feeling the pain — in their backs.

Photos: Digging out after winter storm

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. 

NWS:Summary

Today will be mostly cloudy with a steady temperature around 22 degrees and a low around 16 degrees.

NWS: Warning

Snow, possibly mixed with rain, freezing rain, and sleet are possible on New Year's Day before 4 p.m., then snow, possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain. The high will be near 32 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Friday night snow is likely before midnight. Skies will be cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 17 degrees. Overnight there's a 30% chance of snow.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.

• COVID-19 claims 2 in RICO, Henry and Stark counties report 14 deaths since last week

• Hinson $600 stimulus a ‘good start,’ but Rep.-elect Hinson says some need more

• Illinois delivers more than 269,000 vaccines; 126,111 vaccinated thus far

• Health officials report 178 new Illinois COVID-19 deaths

• What to know about Illinois reinstating federal jobless aid programs

• Iowa virus positivity rate ticks higher, 10 more deaths

Bees prepare to open unique CCAC season

With the start of Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play scheduled for this weekend, St. Ambrose University men’s basketball coach Ray Shovlain asks three things of his team.

Photos: Snowstar Winter Sports Park

