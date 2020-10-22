Thursday briefing: More rain, workers return to I-74 bridge, and man faces numerous child porn charges

That was some thunderstorm that rumbled through the area last night. And we're not out of the woods yet.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service, "scattered thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall will continue this morning generally for locations along and north of Interstate 80.
'There will also be areas of fog through the mid morning hours, with dense fog reducing visibilities to a quarter mile or less across in far southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri, and west central Illinois.
"Thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and into the overnight hours ahead of an advancing cold front. Isolated severe storms are possible, mainly between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Threats with any storms later today include damaging wind gusts and large hail, while a tornado cannot be ruled out.
"The Storm Prediction center has a Marginal Risk for severe storms across the entire area with a Slight Risk for severe storms for locations north and west of a line from Iowa City to Dubuque.
Look for patchy dense fog between 7 a.m. and 9 a. m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10 a.m. then a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and noon. Otherwise the day will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees. East wind between 10 to 15 mph will become south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. with a low around 43 degrees. South winds around 15 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10 a.m. then a chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 46 degrees. Northwest wind around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees.
• I-88 bridge deck repairs set today, Friday
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that an overnight lane closure will be installed in Whiteside County. The lane closure will be on Interstate 88 over Polo Road, 2 miles east of the Illinois 40 interchange.
The lane closure will be in the eastbound passing lane beginning today at 9 a.m. and conclude Friday.
IDOT workers will be performing bridge deck repairs. Slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones
Some of the contractors who walked off the job at the Interstate 74 bridge this week returned to the site Wednesday.
Rock Island County board District 16 features a match-up between Democratic incumbent Kai Swanson and his Republican opponent, Jim Uribe, in the Nov. 3 general election.
Among the several Rock Island County board seats that are contested in the Nov. 3 general election is the one held by current Vice Chairman Brian Vyncke.
A 25-year-old Eldridge man is facing sexual exploitation charges after Scott County Sheriff’s deputies discovered child pornography on his phone.
No cause had been determined as of Wednesday afternoon.
A Tipton, Iowa, man is facing multiple charges after he went to the home of a woman with whom he has a child and pointed a gun at her because she filed for child support, authorities said.
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Carrie Underwood already had the most CMT Music Awards of any artist, but she'll need to make more room on her shelf. The superstar picked up two more trophies for video of the year and female video of the year in a remotely shot awards show.
WHEATLAND, Iowa — October has been very kind to Chase Knoche.
After the first two sets Wednesday evening, a berth in next week's Iowa Class 3A Region 8 volleyball finals seemed a sure thing for Davenport Assumption.
MONTICELLO, Iowa — At this point last season, TJ Fitzpatrick was on the sidelines.
