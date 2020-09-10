 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: More rain, Moline parents voice frustrations with remote learning, and 1 injured in Rock Island shooting
NWS: Summary

Today will feature cooler temps, scattered rain, and drizzle. Ma Nature sure is making the transition from summer to fall short and sweet. At least we aren't getting the snow that they had in Colorado. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today showers are likely with a high near 58 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night there's a chance of showers before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a steady temperature around 58 degrees. Winds will be from the northeast wind at around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday a 50% chance of showers is forecasted. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 66 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Friday night brings a chance of showers then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 61 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Davenport

Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Davenport

A Riverdale, Illinois, man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash Tuesday in which Davenport police said a pregnant woman and a firearm were left at the scene.

CL

• Health officials report 1,337 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

• Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse reopens after a 6 month long hiatus

• Davenport schools get passing grade from superintendent for open of semester

• Pritzker talks vaccine, contact tracing, university spread

• Pate predicts 80% absentee voting in November in Iowa

• Quad-City COVID-19 deaths now total 95

• Bustos announces more than $2.5 million in federal aid for COVID-19

• Augustana requiring masks

Photos: Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse reopens after a 6 month long hiatus

Photos: Augustana students 'mask up' while on campus

Report: Trump disparaged US war dead as 'losers,' 'suckers'
Report: Trump disparaged US war dead as 'losers,' 'suckers'

DELRAY BEACH, FLa. (AP) — A new report details multiple instances of President Donald Trump making disparaging remarks about members of the U.S. military who have been captured or killed, including referring to the American war dead at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018 as “losers” and “suckers.”

