Thursday briefing: More rain, Moline parents voice frustrations with remote learning, and 1 injured in Rock Island shooting

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
Today will feature cooler temps, scattered rain, and drizzle. Ma Nature sure is making the transition from summer to fall short and sweet. At least we aren't getting the snow that they had in Colorado. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today showers are likely with a high near 58 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night there's a chance of showers before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a steady temperature around 58 degrees. Winds will be from the northeast wind at around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday a 50% chance of showers is forecasted. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 66 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Friday night brings a chance of showers then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 61 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Trending stories
Today's top news stories
WHAT WE KNOW: Orion is considering what to do about its village hall facility, having outgrown the present building downtown.
East Moline’s City Council met Tuesday and had six 7-0 votes, passing one ordinance and five resolutions.
Uneven student work loads and high praise for teachers, students and parents engaging in hybrid and all-remote learning were discussed Wednesday during a virtual community conversation for the Moline-Coal Valley School District.
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
Davenport attorney Eric Puryear, who has helped to organize peaceful protests against police brutality in Davenport, said Wednesday that his work must have struck a nerve.
Rock Island police are investigating a shooting in which a man was wounded early Wednesday evening.
A Riverdale, Illinois, man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash Tuesday in which Davenport police said a pregnant woman and a firearm were left at the scene.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Lifestyle and entertainment news
Pack some snacks and round up your family and hit the road: September is Drive the Great River Road Month.
Today's top sports stories
Ten Iowa things you need to know as the 2020 NFL season kicks off Thursday night:
Today's top video: How to help your child with virtual learning
Today's photo galleries
High school photos from 10 years ago this week.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Online content producer
Morning online guy.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.