Thursday briefing: More rain, Moline parents voice frustrations with remote learning, and 1 injured in Rock Island shooting

Today will feature cooler temps, scattered rain, and drizzle. Ma Nature sure is making the transition from summer to fall short and sweet. At least we aren't getting the snow that they had in Colorado. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today showers are likely with a high near 58 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night there's a chance of showers before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a steady temperature around 58 degrees. Winds will be from the northeast wind at around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday a 50% chance of showers is forecasted. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 66 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Friday night brings a chance of showers then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 61 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.