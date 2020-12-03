Thursday briefing: Moline road closures, COVID-19 rises dramatically in Q-C, and Atkinson festival goes virtual

More "quiet" December weather awaits us today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.
Road closures today in downtown Moline
• 4th Avenue intermittent closures in Moline
4th Avenue in Moline will be reduced to one lane today between 23rd and 19th streets with intermittent road closures until 2:30 p.m. Contractors will be moving materials and equipment.
Alternate routes:
Going to Iowa? Drivers trying to get to the Iowa-bound on-ramp at 6th Avenue can use southbound (left) 23rd St, then westbound 7th Avenue and turn right onto the new connecting road to the 6th Avenue on-ramp.
Continuing west on 4th Avenue? Drivers should use northbound 23rd Street, turn left (west) on River Drive, south (left) on 19th Street, then right (west) on 4th Avenue.
• Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive temporarily closed
The existing eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 off-ramp to River Drive in Moline will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Friday. Contractors will be working on I-74 overhead structures.
While the ramp is closed Illinois-bound drivers should use the 7th Avenue exit and either follow the detour onto 19th Street to continue east on I-74, or turn right on 19th Street towards River Drive.
Davenport aldermen will take another stab at amending a city ordinance aimed at combating noisy mufflers keeping residents awake at night.
SPRINGFIELD — Four former Commonwealth Edison officials pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that they engaged in a years-long bribery scheme that federal prosecutors allege was aimed at influencing Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
UnityPoint Health has appointed two new executives to oversee the health care system and its clinical operations.
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased demand for pets, leading to a spike in online pet scams.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of the homicide victim from a shooting Tuesday in Rock Island.
Davenport police have made an arrest in connection with the Oct. 30 shooting of a vehicle that occurred at 11:50 p.m. in the 400 block of East 6th Street.
ATKINSON — It won’t be the same as in previous years, but the Atkinson Christmas Festival will become the Atkinson Virtual Christmas Festival on Friday, Dec. 11.
To wrap up a bizarre year in business, the Freight House Market Place is getting a lift on holiday spirit.
It appears as if there will be no official IHSA winter sports until at least January, according to information released by the governing body Wednesday afternoon.
GENESEO — To say the least, last winter's debut as Western Big 6 Conference members was a smashing success for the Geneseo High School girls' basketball squad.
INDIANAPOLIS — During a stoppage of play late in the game, University of Illinois standout guard Ayo Dosunmu hung his head near center court inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, as if out of answers to find a way to crack the Baylor defense.
