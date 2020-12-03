Thursday briefing: Moline road closures, COVID-19 rises dramatically in Q-C, and Atkinson festival goes virtual

More "quiet" December weather awaits us today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.

Road closures today in downtown Moline

• 4th Avenue intermittent closures in Moline

4th Avenue in Moline will be reduced to one lane today between 23rd and 19th streets with intermittent road closures until 2:30 p.m. Contractors will be moving materials and equipment.

Alternate routes:

Going to Iowa? Drivers trying to get to the Iowa-bound on-ramp at 6th Avenue can use southbound (left) 23rd St, then westbound 7th Avenue and turn right onto the new connecting road to the 6th Avenue on-ramp.

Continuing west on 4th Avenue? Drivers should use northbound 23rd Street, turn left (west) on River Drive, south (left) on 19th Street, then right (west) on 4th Avenue.

• Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive temporarily closed