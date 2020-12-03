 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Moline road closures, COVID-19 rises dramatically in Q-C, and Atkinson festival goes virtual
Thursday briefing: Moline road closures, COVID-19 rises dramatically in Q-C, and Atkinson festival goes virtual

NWS: Summary

More "quiet" December weather awaits us today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.  

Friday will be sunny with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.

Road closures today in downtown Moline

Closed

• 4th Avenue intermittent closures in Moline

4th Avenue in Moline will be reduced to one lane today between 23rd and 19th streets with intermittent road closures until 2:30 p.m. Contractors will be moving materials and equipment.

Alternate routes:

Going to Iowa? Drivers trying to get to the Iowa-bound on-ramp at 6th Avenue can use southbound (left) 23rd St, then westbound 7th Avenue and turn right onto the new connecting road to the 6th Avenue on-ramp.

Continuing west on 4th Avenue? Drivers should use northbound 23rd Street, turn left (west) on River Drive, south (left) on 19th Street, then right (west) on 4th Avenue.

• Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive temporarily closed 

The existing eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 off-ramp to River Drive in Moline will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Friday. Contractors will be working on I-74 overhead structures.

While the ramp is closed Illinois-bound drivers should use the 7th Avenue exit and either follow the detour onto 19th Street to continue east on I-74, or turn right on 19th Street towards River Drive.

ComEd defendants plead not guilty in bribery case

ComEd defendants plead not guilty in bribery case

SPRINGFIELD — Four former Commonwealth Edison officials pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that they engaged in a years-long bribery scheme that federal prosecutors allege was aimed at influencing Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• COVID-19 claims six in Rock Island County, positive cases rise dramatically in Scott County

• Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help

• Illinois records single-day record of 238 coronavirus deaths

• Illinois sees highest single-day COVID-19 death toll

• Bettendorf in 'very strong position' financially despite pandemic revenue shortfalls

• Iowa schools see net expenditure reduction of $43 million during pandemic

• Grassley pushes for bipartisan coronavirus aid package

IHSA keeps winter sports paused

IHSA keeps winter sports paused

It appears as if there will be no official IHSA winter sports until at least January, according to information released by the governing body Wednesday afternoon.

