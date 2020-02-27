You are the owner of this article.
Thursday briefing: Moline looking for administrators, a safer bridge for all, and bogus $20 bills passed in Milan
Thursday briefing: Moline looking for administrators, a safer bridge for all, and bogus $20 bills passed in Milan

NWS: Summary

It's going to be another quiet weather day in the Quad-Cities before warming up this weekend.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

NWS: Warmer

There's a slight chance of flurries after 7 a.m. today. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 38 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight there's a 20% chance of snow after 3 a.m. with a low around 20 degrees.

Friday will see a 20% chance of snow before noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.

+2
Balanced attack leads Orion over Mon-Rose to set up Rockridge rematch

ALEDO — Orion’s stable of fresh basketball players came ready to play in Wednesday night’s Class 2A Mercer County Regional matchup with Monmouth-Roseville. A fast-paced attack and quality ball movement fed the Chargers’ 73-60 win to advance to Friday’s regional final against seventh-ranked Rockridge.

Orion vs Monmouth-Roseville in the boys Class 2A Regional basketball Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Mercer County high school in Aledo.

