Thursday briefing: Moline looking for administrators, a safer bridge for all, and bogus $20 bills passed in Milan

It's going to be another quiet weather day in the Quad-Cities before warming up this weekend.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
There's a slight chance of flurries after 7 a.m. today. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 38 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there's a 20% chance of snow after 3 a.m. with a low around 20 degrees.
Friday will see a 20% chance of snow before noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.
Today's top news headlines
The twin spans of the Interstate 74 bridge have been so thoroughly crawled upon by workers and inspectors over the decades, a DOT engineer said the bridge has been "treated like a giant jungle gym."
Moline is adding an assistant city administrator position to its staff and hiring a temporary interim city administrator for a 12-month period until a permanent replacement is found.
Deere and Company reflected on a decade of growth and reiterated its vision for 2020 and beyond before shareholders Wednesday morning at its annual meeting.
Crime, courts and public safety news
Two Milan stores report woman used hundreds in counterfeit $20 bills
“It was a big bang. We had 12 people or so in here.”
A single bullet and what prosecutors called 'a long criminal record' landed an alleged Davenport gang member 16 years in prison.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
Daniel de los Reyes loves being a key part of the Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band, which plays Moline’s TaxSlayer Center on Friday night. But the 57-year-old percussionist also has a passion for passing on his gifts to the next generation.
There will be a hot time on the TaxSlayer Center ice at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
If she went out for a drink, Davenport visual artist Kalli McCleary probably would choose bourbon or whiskey, she said. But since she was picked this month as one of the finalists in Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Art Can Contest, the 29-year-old has become a PBR fan as well.
Today's top sports headlines
ALEDO — Orion’s stable of fresh basketball players came ready to play in Wednesday night’s Class 2A Mercer County Regional matchup with Monmouth-Roseville. A fast-paced attack and quality ball movement fed the Chargers’ 73-60 win to advance to Friday’s regional final against seventh-ranked Rockridge.
PORT BYRON — Even with three-quarters of its 12-player roster returning next season, the Riverdale girls basketball team believes in seizing its opportunities while they are there for the taking.
It wasn't the best birthday news Dave Pszenyczny has ever received.
Today's photo galleries
Orion vs Monmouth-Roseville in the boys Class 2A Regional basketball Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Mercer County high school in Aledo.