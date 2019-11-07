{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Forecast

Today is Winter Awareness Day for the National Weather Service. Today's forecast definitely should make you aware that winter is truly on the way. 

NWS: Cold

Very cold wind chills north of Interstate 80 this morning and again this evening, will range from near zero to 10 degrees. Be sure to dress for the cold.

For the Quad-Cities metro area, it will be sunny today with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 16 degrees. Winds will be from the north, northeast.

Friday will be mostly sunny through mid morning then becoming cloudy with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.

Bundle up. 

