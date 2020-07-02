Thursday briefing: Man charged in fatal Rock Island shooting, Jumer's Casino reopens, and bars to close early in Rock Island

A firecracker hot weekend is shaping up around the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today there's a 20% chance of showers. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.
Area rivers and streams are slowly returning to their banks. Here are the latest river levels.
A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday. The river is at 12.3 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. Water is affecting residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water also affects businesses along the river near Calamus.
A Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River near Conesville until Friday. The Cedar is at 13.8 feet and falling. Flood stage is 13 feet. Water is affecting yards and access roads of residences along Iowa 22. Water affects the lowest sections of campgrounds just north of I-80 along the river and the lowest sections of Jack Shuger Memorial Park in Moscow. Water is also on 152nd Street north of County Road F70.
A Flood Warning continues for the Iowa River at Wapello until Friday. The Iowa is at 22.2 feet and falling. Flood stage is 21 feet. Water is affecting residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.
Trending headlines
Today's top news headlines
Masks are required for customers seeking to return to Jumer’s Casino and Hotel in Rock Island.
Rock Island bars will now close at 2 a.m.
The East Moline City Council approved a settlement with Great River Properties Tuesday night after a closed session to discuss it.
The vote was 6-1 in favor with only Alderman J.R. Rico voting against it.
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
Brandon D. Motton, 35, Moline, has been arrested in Chicago on a warrant charging him with the first-degree murder of Kameron R. Moore, 23, in Rock Island, according to a news release issued by the Rock Island Police Department on Wednesday afternoon.
Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Express Lane BP in east Davenport.
Davenport police on Wednesday continued their investigation into a Tuesday night shooting that that left five men wounded.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Entertainment and lifestyle news
'Athlete A': Disturbing documentary about gymnastics scandal
As the large, green crane hummed, Les Bruning’s 600-pound sculpture dangled overhead, its cutouts boldly standing out against the bright blue sky, revealing the silhouettes of half a dozen faces all around it.
Today's sports headlines
With two key games in the Mississippi Athletic Conference softball race looming, Muscatine was looking to tune itself up for what lies ahead.
DEWITT — It took just five innings for Clinton to shock Class 3A top-ranked Central DeWitt in a muggy non-conference game Wednesday night, 14-0.
Today's photo gallery: Muscatine, North softball
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.