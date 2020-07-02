You are the owner of this article.
Thursday briefing: Man charged in fatal Rock Island shooting, Jumer's Casino reopens, and bars to close early in Rock Island
Thursday briefing: Man charged in fatal Rock Island shooting, Jumer's Casino reopens, and bars to close early in Rock Island

NWS: Summary
NWS: Climate review

A firecracker hot weekend is shaping up around the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today there's a 20% chance of showers. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.

High water sign

Area rivers and streams are slowly returning to their banks. Here are the latest river levels.

A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday. The river is at 12.3 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. Water is affecting residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water also affects businesses along the river near Calamus.

A Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River near Conesville until Friday. The Cedar is at 13.8 feet and falling. Flood stage is 13 feet. Water is affecting yards and access roads of residences along Iowa 22. Water affects the lowest sections of campgrounds just north of I-80 along the river and the lowest sections of Jack Shuger Memorial Park in Moscow. Water is also on 152nd Street north of County Road F70.

A Flood Warning continues for the Iowa River at Wapello until Friday. The Iowa is at 22.2 feet and falling. Flood stage is 21 feet. Water is affecting residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.

• New Windsor Fair, Rodeo and Horse Show canceled

• Circa ’21 cancels productions of 'Saturday Night Fever' and 'Beauty and the Beast'

• Community Health Care gets grant from Delta Dental

• Viva Quad-Cities celebration canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

