Thursday briefing: House fire in Rock Island, graffiti on Sylvan Island, and weekend snow

Unusually warm temps will give way to rain, cold and snow later this week. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 57 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

Rain will move into the region Friday afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 41 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday night rain is likely with an overnight low around 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday will see rain before 8 a.m., rain and snow between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., then snow likely after 4 p.m. The high will be near 39 degrees. The low will be near 23 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.