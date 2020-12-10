Thursday briefing: House fire in Rock Island, graffiti on Sylvan Island, and weekend snow

Unusually warm temps will give way to rain, cold and snow later this week. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 57 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
Rain will move into the region Friday afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 41 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night rain is likely with an overnight low around 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday will see rain before 8 a.m., rain and snow between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., then snow likely after 4 p.m. The high will be near 39 degrees. The low will be near 23 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.
Rock Island firefighters remained on the scene late Wednesday of a house fire at 1300 5 1/2 Ave.
Graffiti has become an ongoing problem on Sylvan Island, the 37-acre nature refuge nestled in the Mississippi River between the Rock Island Arsenal and River Drive in Moline.
A fifth person, who Davenport Police say is a member of a hybrid street gang, has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 29 theft of a vehicle from Moline in which police found three handguns.
A semitrailer truck overturned Wednesday after it struck the railroad bridge that runs over Davenport's East 4th Street between Iowa Street and Pershing Avenue.
Agents with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit have arrested two men for cooking methamphetamine.
• COVID-19 claims 10 more lives in the Quad-Cities. 53 Quad-Citians have died of the virus since Dec. 1.
