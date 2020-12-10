 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: House fire in Rock Island, graffiti on Sylvan Island, and weekend snow
120920-qct-rifire-09.JPG

Rock Island Fire Department personnel fight a structure fire Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 1300 5 1/2 Ave. in Rock Island. No fatalities were reported.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER
NWS: Summary

Unusually warm temps will give way to rain, cold and snow later this week. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

Today will be sunny with a high near 57 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

Rain will move into the region Friday afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 41 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. 

Friday night rain is likely with an overnight low around 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday will see rain before 8 a.m., rain and snow between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., then snow likely after 4 p.m. The high will be near 39 degrees. The low will be near 23 degrees.  The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.

CL

• University of Iowa hospitals may give first COVID-19 vaccines next week

• Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19

• COVID-19 claims 10 more lives in the Quad-Cities. 53 Quad-Citians have died of the virus since Dec. 1.

• Grassley encouraged by pandemic relief negotiations

• UnityPoint to raise minimum pay to $15 an hour

• Reynolds advocates for returning K-12 students to in-person instruction

• Watch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker COVID-19 update

• Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds extends COVID-19 restriction a week

• Bettendorf closes city hall because of rising COVID-19 cases

• Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference

• Another near-record day for Illinois deaths from COVID-19

