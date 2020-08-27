Thursday briefing: Hot, protesters call for police reform, and Illinois small businesses get state COVID grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We're looking at another day of hot and humid conditions with high temperatures in the lower to mid-90s and heat-index readings as high as 100 in the afternoon. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 93 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.

Friday will see isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. It will be sunny with a high near 93 degrees with heat-index values as high as 100.

Friday night we can expect showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

