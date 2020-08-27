 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Hot, protesters call for police reform, and Illinois small businesses get state COVID grants
NWS: Summary

We're looking at another day of hot and humid conditions with high temperatures in the lower to mid-90s and heat-index readings as high as 100 in the afternoon. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 93 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.

NWS: Risk

Friday will see isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. It will be sunny with a high near 93 degrees with heat-index values as high as 100. 

Friday night we can expect showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

• Scott County still awaiting OK from feds for derecho aid for homeowners, renters

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Two students test positive for COVID-19 at United Township High School

• Iowa officials confirm another COVID-19 related death in Scott County

• Appellate court: Pritzker has authority to set inmate transfer protocols

• Whitey's closes East Moline location temporarily because of COVID-19

• Expiration of driver’s licenses extended one year for Illinois seniors

• With live, outdoor music to an outdoor tie-dye tapping party, there's something for everyone to do this weekend

Athletes find a need for running

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on all of us, but especially high school athletes. With spring sports being canceled across the country and training for team sports becoming impossible, athletes had to find new ways of keeping themselves busy and staying in shape.

Today's video: City council protest

PHOTOS: New circuit court judge Judge Dana McReynolds was sworn in

Photos: Unimpaired Dry Bar

