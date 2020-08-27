Thursday briefing: Hot, protesters call for police reform, and Illinois small businesses get state COVID grants

We're looking at another day of hot and humid conditions with high temperatures in the lower to mid-90s and heat-index readings as high as 100 in the afternoon. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 93 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.
Friday will see isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. It will be sunny with a high near 93 degrees with heat-index values as high as 100.
Friday night we can expect showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Hoping for a Second Stimulus Check? You Won't See One Until September -- If Ever
Man arrested for his role in burglary that led to man's shooting death Saturday
Protesters demand vote on police reforms, call member racist at tense Davenport Council meeting
Two students test positive for COVID-19 at United Township High School
Funerals, pendings for August 27, 2020
The tipster wanted us to know a Scott County official hasn't been paying his fair share of taxes.
The Quad City Manufacturing Lab recently received more funding to continue research into support armor for U.S. military personnel and vehicle protection.
Nearly 50 businesses in the Illinois Quad-Cities are benefitting from a small business grant aimed to help offset some losses from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
• With live, outdoor music to an outdoor tie-dye tapping party, there's something for everyone to do this weekend
Everyday People: Sister, mother tormented after Dinkins designated 'person of interest' in Breasia Terrell missing person case
Neda Dinkins-McQuay spoke for the better part of 90 minutes Tuesday before she stopped and suppressed a sob.
A Davenport man has been arrested for his role in the alleged burglary that led to the shooting death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings on Saturday.
Wednesday's Davenport City Council meeting featured a surprise protest from individuals demanding council members vote on police reform proposals.
It’s no bull: Viewers will see a lot of Quad-City faces in the pilot for a limited television series.
Fried Oreos, and corn dogs, and funnel cakes — oh my! Find all of these delectable fair treats and more this weekend at the Fair Food Fest going on at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on all of us, but especially high school athletes. With spring sports being canceled across the country and training for team sports becoming impossible, athletes had to find new ways of keeping themselves busy and staying in shape.
Walk inside Brady Street Stadium on a Friday night this fall, glance into the bleachers and you’ll immediately notice a change.
Tom Roemer’s son had this idea that he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps.
