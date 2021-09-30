Thursday briefing: Homicide in East Moline, investigation finds building inspector had unprofessional interactions with resident, and Eldridge boy killed in Indiana honored

Partly sunny skies will prevail over the Quad-City region with a chance of showers returning to the forecast for the weekend.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees.
Friday night brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%
COVID-19 has been linked to the deaths of two more Quad-City residents in the last seven days, raising the metro area's pandemic-long death toll to 618.
At a marathon meeting where the Eldridge City Council ousted the city administrator in a split vote, they also tabled consequences for the building inspector credibly accused of acting in an unprofessional manner.
The vote currently leaves the city without an administrator.
A Whiteside County sheriff's deputy who was shot Monday morning while searching for two suspects was "inadvertently" shot by an Illinois State…
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in East Moline.
'Brantley left a mark on everyone's heart': Eldridge boy killed in Indiana honored on aunt's website
There is a memorial in Brantley's honor Sunday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eldridge Community Center. The memorial is open to the public and they'll be serving spaghetti and pizza, some of Brantley's favorite foods.
DEWITT — A few years ago, there is no way Mateo Perez could have done what he did Wednesday afternoon.
River Bend Food Bank's 35th Student Hunger Drive kicks off Monday and runs through Nov. 16.
David Meece has rushed for more than 200 yards twice this season, including a career-high output last week against ROWVA-Williamsfield.
NORMAL — Moline High School boys golf coach Max Haverland had done the math and figured his team had a decent chance to place among the top three schools at Wednesday’s Normal Community Class 3A Regional gathering at Ironwood Golf Course.
Led by James Moorhusen's 69, the Riverdale Rams captured their eighth straight regional golf title Wednesday.
