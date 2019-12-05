{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

The National Weather Service is forecasting a gorgeous day for the Quad-Cities with plenty of sunshine and temps in the lower 50s. Not too shabby for a December day. It's just too bad the cold is returning.

Here are the weather details from the NWS.

Skies will be mostly sunny today with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 30 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will become north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 23 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph could gust as high as 20 mph.

NWS: Cold

