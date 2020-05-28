Thursday briefing: Heavy rain, Illinois Q-C set for Friday reopening, and 2 arrested in Moline drug bust

We're looking at the threat of heavy rains from a slow-moving storm with the threat of flash flooding west of the Quad-Cities.
According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook, "Slow moving storms with embedded thunder will bring heavy downpours today, with rain rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour possible. This may result in flash flooding of low-lying or poor-drainage areas."
For the Quad-Cities proper, showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will become north in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 51 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
The Flood Warning continues for the Rock River at Moline until Friday morning. The Rock is currently 12.2 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning.
A Rock Island man currently on federal supervised release has been arrested in connection with a Feb. 4 shooting incident in Davenport that occurred less than three months after he was released from federal prison.
Ryan Kelley is like many other 21-year-olds — he lives with his parents.
Two West Liberty men arrested during a Moline drug investigation allegedly had an assault rifle with them while attempting to conduct a drug deal.
The son of Bobby Schilling, Republican primary candidate for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, is coming under fire for posting homophobic comments on Twitter.
Rock Island-Milan school board members got a glimpse of the $2.1 million planned addition for Washington Junior High School in Rock Island. The work is supposed to increase flow and space for students while also increasing security.
While the rock band Shinedown’s Aug. 6 show at the Mississippi Valley Fair has been rescheduled to 2021, the rest of the fair is expected to go on as planned Aug. 4-9.
'Screened Out' documentary gives perspective on screen addiction in kids, adults
Public recreational opportunities are opening up in Scott County, but the swimming pool at Scott County Park is not one of them, according to a news release from the Scott County Conservation Board.
