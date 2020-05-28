Thursday briefing: Heavy rain, Illinois Q-C set for Friday reopening, and 2 arrested in Moline drug bust

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We're looking at the threat of heavy rains from a slow-moving storm with the threat of flash flooding west of the Quad-Cities.

According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook, "Slow moving storms with embedded thunder will bring heavy downpours today, with rain rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour possible. This may result in flash flooding of low-lying or poor-drainage areas."

For the Quad-Cities proper, showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will become north in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 51 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

The Flood Warning continues for the Rock River at Moline until Friday morning. The Rock is currently 12.2 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning.