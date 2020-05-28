You are the owner of this article.
Thursday briefing: Heavy rain, Illinois Q-C set for Friday reopening, and 2 arrested in Moline drug bust
Thursday briefing: Heavy rain, Illinois Q-C set for Friday reopening, and 2 arrested in Moline drug bust

052720-qc-nws-illinois-092

Jesus Cruz, owner of Cruz Cutz Barbershop, places signs for hand sanitizer on the wall at his shop Wednesday in downtown Moline. Illinois Quad-City area hair salons can reopen on Friday.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

We're looking at the threat of heavy rains from a slow-moving storm with the threat of flash flooding west of the Quad-Cities.

NWS: Flash flooding

According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook, "Slow moving storms with embedded thunder will bring heavy downpours today, with rain rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour possible. This may result in flash flooding of low-lying or poor-drainage areas."

NWS: Excessive rain

For the Quad-Cities proper, showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will become north in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 51 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

The Flood Warning continues for the Rock River at Moline until Friday morning. The Rock is currently 12.2 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning.

Trending headlines

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

Coronavirus logo

• Quad-Cities Chamber program offers health guidelines to guide Illinois reopening plans

• Gov. Reynolds defends Iowa's COVID data reporting

• If you get a prepaid debit card in the mail, it may be your stimulus payment, not a scam

• Illinois Quad-Cities set for Friday reopening

• Scott County Pool closed for summer

• Scott County Regional authority awards $510,849 for COVID-19 related needs

• Shinedown's Mississippi Valley Fair show rescheduled to 2021; fair to go on as planned for now

• About Town: Pick up Mexican bakery goods curbside, try various types of printmaking and more

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Today's top news headlines

Washington Jr. High to get $2.1M upgrade

Washington Jr. High to get $2.1M upgrade

Rock Island-Milan school board members got a glimpse of the $2.1 million planned addition for Washington Junior High School in Rock Island. The work is supposed to increase flow and space for students while also increasing security. 

Entertainment and lifestyle headlines

Scott County Pool closed for summer

Scott County Pool closed for summer

Public recreational opportunities are opening up in Scott County, but the swimming pool at Scott County Park is not one of them, according to a news release from the Scott County Conservation Board.

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Library2Go vehicle provide WiFi connections in Rock Island

Photos: 100th patient to recover from COVID-19 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island.

Photos: Illinois Partial Reopening of Economy

