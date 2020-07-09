Thursday briefing: Heat relief, new wave of COVID-19 hitting younger people, and UT Return to Learn plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Relief from all this heat and humidity may be on the way — in the form of thunderstorms. Keep your fingers crossed.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Hazard Weather Outlook: "Hot and humid weather today will give way to a chance for severe storms and heavy rains later this afternoon and this evening. An area of strong to severe storms is expected to develop in central Iowa toward late morning, with storms expected to spread across eastern Iowa during the afternoon hours. This area of storms will move east across the rest of Illinois and northeast Missouri through the evening hours.

"The primary threat with thunderstorms will be damaging winds to 70 mph. Due to the very moist air and some potential for areas to see multiple thunderstorms, torrential rainfall could cause isolated areas of flash flooding through this evening.

"Very warm and humid conditions will be seen through Saturday with afternoon heat index readings in the 90s. Hot and humid conditions are expected Tuesday through Wednesday. Afternoon heat index readings well into the 90s are possible.

"Thunderstorms will be possible each day through Sunday and then again Tuesday through Wednesday."