Thursday briefing: Heat relief, new wave of COVID-19 hitting younger people, and UT Return to Learn plan

Relief from all this heat and humidity may be on the way — in the form of thunderstorms. Keep your fingers crossed.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Hazard Weather Outlook: "Hot and humid weather today will give way to a chance for severe storms and heavy rains later this afternoon and this evening. An area of strong to severe storms is expected to develop in central Iowa toward late morning, with storms expected to spread across eastern Iowa during the afternoon hours. This area of storms will move east across the rest of Illinois and northeast Missouri through the evening hours.
"The primary threat with thunderstorms will be damaging winds to 70 mph. Due to the very moist air and some potential for areas to see multiple thunderstorms, torrential rainfall could cause isolated areas of flash flooding through this evening.
"Very warm and humid conditions will be seen through Saturday with afternoon heat index readings in the 90s. Hot and humid conditions are expected Tuesday through Wednesday. Afternoon heat index readings well into the 90s are possible.
"Thunderstorms will be possible each day through Sunday and then again Tuesday through Wednesday."
Showers, thunderstorms likely
Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 3 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 90 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.
Traffic alert
• Today, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., the U.S. 52/Illinois 64 between Savanna, Ill., and Sabula, Iowa, gets a washing. One lane of that bridge will be closed. Flaggers will be positioned for a safe flow of traffic. Drivers should expect delays and should allow extra time or take an alternate route.
New wave of COVID-19 hitting younger people
The face of COVID-19 was that of an older person when the global pandemic first reached the Quad-Cities.
The novel coronavirus primarily hit men and women in their 60s and 70s — or older. It spread through assisted-living centers. It killed the very old, people with pre-existing conditions or those who were immuno-suppressed.
As the total number of confirmed cases in the Quad-Cities surges toward 2,000, COVID-19 has a new face. It’s much younger.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number to 1,122.
Iowa officials said as of 4 p.m. Wednesday Scott County added 50 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 875.
Eleven of Wednesday’s 25 confirmed positive cases in Rock Island County are people in their 20s — seven women and four men. Two boys and one girl are younger than 10. One is a teenage girl.
That’s 15 people under the age of 25.
In Scott County, half of the 855 positive individuals are in the 18-40 age group.
As the numbers of confirmed positive tests continued to rise in recent weeks, health officials on both sides of Mississippi warned the age of those testing positive was dropping. Read more.
As Iowa schools develop back-to-school strategies, they are making contingency plans, grappling with state guidance
Six months in, the supply concerns continue for adult-use cannabis sales at Nature's Treatment of Illinois in Milan.
Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred in the alley between the 1300 block of North Harrison and Ripley streets Wednesday.
Jhonattan Vegas is scheduled to hit the first tee shot off the first tee on Thursday morning to begin this week's PGA Tour event.
Today's photo gallery: From our archives — Thru the Years with Moline
