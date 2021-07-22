Thursday briefing: Hazy and hot, fireworks spark complaints in East Moline, and Cambridge man guilty of sex assault

Hot and humid days are on tap for the Quad-City region heading into the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and into next week. Heat-index values could top 100 for several days at some locations, according to the National Weather Service.
1. Hazy today
Fog and haze is reducing visibility to under a mile in some locations across the area. Here's a look at Iowa City and Davenport per @iowadot cams. If driving be alert for pockets of lower visibility & changes in visibility over short distances early this AM. #iawx #ilwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/P6f9jDRrad— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) July 22, 2021
Look for widespread haze before 9 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.
Tonight more widespread haze is expected. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 74 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
