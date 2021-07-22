 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Hazy and hot, fireworks spark complaints in East Moline, and Cambridge man guilty of sex assault
Thursday briefing: Hazy and hot, fireworks spark complaints in East Moline, and Cambridge man guilty of sex assault

NWS

Hot and  humid days are on tap for the Quad-City region heading into the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and into next week. Heat-index values could top 100 for several  days at some locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

1. Hazy today

Look for widespread haze before 9 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.

Tonight more widespread haze is expected. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 74 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.

• Watch now: Smoke from Western wildfires blankets U.S.

